Electrical Chimney Market: Expected To Record Substantial Growth Future Due To Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Adoption Of Modern Lifestyle

Electrical chimney is a device used for absorbing smoke, fumes, and oils from kitchen while preparing food. Electrical chimney also known as exhaust hood, consisting of a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove in the kitchen. It helps to remove airborne greases, heat, combustion products, etc. In commercial kitchens, exhaust hoods are combined with suppression devices to properly vent out fumes rising from grease fire. Factors such as filter types, suction power, chimney size, and ducting are needed to be taken into consideration before selecting an electrical chimney.

The global electrical chimney market is expected to record substantial growth in the near future. Wall-mounted electrical chimneys are anticipated to witness high demand owing to increasing disposable income of people, rising consumer awareness regarding adoption of modern lifestyle, growing number of middle and upper middle class households, as well as surge in adoption of smart living and attractive kitchen solutions across the globe.

Additionally, extensive research and development by leading electrical chimney manufacturers in terms of technology and design to cater to the demand from the high-income consumers is also anticipated to boost the demand for electrical chimneys during the forecast period. Furthermore, sale of electrical chimneys through e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Alibaba, Flipkart, etc. has augmented the growth of the market significantly. However, due to its high prices, electrical chimney is considered as a luxury product for a large section of the population globally. This is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global electrical chimney market during the forecast period.

A latest trend in the electrical chimney market is the addition of T2S2 technology by Faber S.p.A. Exhaust hoods comprising T2S2 technology is the world’s only 3D hood, capable of capturing heat, fumes, and oil particles from three directions. The additional lateral filters present in the exhaust hoods are able to capture fume that escapes from the hood’s bottom section.

The global electrical chimney market can be segmented based on product type, application, suction type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be split into wall-mounted, straight line, island, and down draft. Wall-mounted electrical chimneys are anticipated to acquire major share of the market due to their affordable price and simple installation procedure. By application, the global electrical chimney market can be categorized into commercial and residential. According to suction type, the market can be bifurcated into less than 300 CFM, 300CFM-600 CFM, 601 CFM-900 CFM, 901 CFM-1,200 CFM, and more than 1,200 CFM. In terms of distribution channel, the global electrical chimney market can be divided into online and offline.

The offline distribution channel can be sub-divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores. Based on region, the global electrical chimney market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are anticipated to acquire larger share of the market owing to high disposable income of people, presence of prominent manufacturers, and prevalence of stringent environment safety policies in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global electrical chimney market include Elica S.p.A. (Italy), Broan, Inc. (the U.S.), Acrysil Ltd. (India), Fagor Electrodomesticos (Spain), AKDY Appliances (the U.S.), Hindware Homes (India), FABER S.p.A. (Italy), IFB Industries Ltd. (India), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), KAFF Appliances (India) Pvt Ltd. (India), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea). All these players regionally compete with each other with respect to technological innovations, product designs, etc. to attain competitive edge in the global market. Leading players such as Elica S.p.A. are entering the developing countries to leverage market opportunities.