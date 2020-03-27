Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market Share, Size, Revenue Analysis and Forecast by RegionsIndustrial Security System Market Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Global Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Wireless charging for cars looks something like this: The driver pulls into a garage or parking space and positions the front of the car over a power mat (Gruzen calls it a pizza box) on the ground. Some charging pads will be built into the surface and wont protrude upward at all. If the car is positioned right, charging begins automatically. The technology is based on inductive charging, which involves electricity being transferred via an air gap between two magnetic coils. Its similar to how wireless phone chargers work, but here the scale is significantly larger.

From luxury electric sedans to everyday commuter cars, the discussion about wireless charging is popping up everywhere. Industry and customers agree that the hassle of cords is one of the barriers slowing EV adoption.

Wireless charging helps electric vehicles surpass the convenience of gas cars. Even the most far-out ideas around wireless charging may become reality sooner than most expect.

The market report pegs the global Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Qualcomm Halo

BMW

Plugless

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Tesla

Chevrolet

Delphi Automotive

WiTricity

Bosch Market size by Product –

Electromagnetic Induction

Magnetic Resonance

Market size by End User/Applications –

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Vehicles Wireless Charging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

