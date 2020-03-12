Electric Vehicles Market New Entrants, Competitive Scenario & Forecast By 2024

Electric Vehicle is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The unconventional fuel generally is power. It mainly includes the PHEV and BEV.

The classification of Electric Vehicles includes BEV and PHEV, and the proportion of BEV in 2017 is about 67.7%.

China region is the largest consumption of Electric Vehicles, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption of Electric Vehicles, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Vehicles market will register a 12.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 126200 million by 2024, from US$ 69400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Vehicles business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Vehicles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Electric Vehicles Market report includes the Electric Vehicles market segmentation. The Electric Vehicles market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Electric Vehicles market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

This study considers the Electric Vehicles value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

BEV

PHEV

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BYD

Geely

BAIC

Tesla

Renault-Nissan

BMW

GM

VW

Toyota

SAIC

Zotye

Daimler

Chery

JMCG

Changan

JAC

Hyundai

Mitsubishi

Yutong

Ford

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Vehicles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Vehicles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Vehicles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

