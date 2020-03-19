Electric Vehicles in Utilities : Market Demand and Technological Advancements By Leading Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Electric Vehicles in Utilities – Thematic Research” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

We are at the very beginning of the EV cycle. Today, there are 3m electric vehicles on the worlds roads, but this could rise to 300m by 2040. This implies EVs, as a proportion of new registrations of the worlds passenger vehicles, will rise from barely 1% in 2017 to over 15% by 2030. Large scale commercial production of EVs by the big car makers is unlikely to take off until 2025.

Power utilities are showing increased interest in EV programs. Utility programs are offering discounts and rebates on the purchase of EVs or charging equipment, free smart charge installation, along with EV time-of-use plans (on-peak and off-peak rate plans) for EV owners.

– This report focuses on electric vehicles, but also touches on the connected car theme.

– It identifies winners and losers in areas such as batteries, electric power trains, assembly, and charging stations.

– It contains global market size and growth forecasts for electric vehicles, as well as market share figures.

– Includes a timeline highlighting key milestones in the story of vehicle electrification.

– It identifies the impact of electric vehicles on power utilities.

– Electric vehicles are having a major disruptive effect on the automobile industry.

– This report highlights the key trends in electric vehicles, analyzes each of the key segments of the electric vehicle value chain.

– Identifies both the companies best positioned to succeed in this theme and those that are lagging behind, and also identifies the impact of electric vehicles on power utilities.

Table of Contents

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Technology trends 4

Macroeconomic themes 6

Regulatory themes 8

VALUE CHAIN 10

Batteries 11

Semiconductors 13

Auto components 14

Assembly 15

In-car infotainment 16

Autonomous driving systems 17

Charging stations 18

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 19

Market size and growth forecasts for EVs 19

The dynamics of the lithium market 22

Competitive analysis 24

Mergers and acquisitions 25

