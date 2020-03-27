Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market 2019 Segmented by Manufacturers and Forecasts to 2024

Electric vehicles mean utilizes the power as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section.

The electric agricultural vehicle market is expected to grow at a rate of about 58% per year due largely to the global population growth and the trend of population concentrating in urban centers, which will continue to reduce the availability of rural labor and drive the demand for increased agricultural automation. For mining, vehicle electrification has a strong value proposition due to the high operational cost because of the volatility of diesel prices and the high costs of having to ventilate the diesel emissions inside mines. Both costs can be substantially reduced through electrification.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market will register a 51.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2270 million by 2024, from US$ 190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hybrid

Pure-electric

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Komatsu

Caterpillar

Hitachi

John Deere

Volvo

Atlas Copco

SUNWARD

Merlo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries