Electric Vehicles Battery Market- Panasonic Corporation; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Beijing Pride New Energy Battery Technology Co., Ltd.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global electric vehicles battery market will account to an estimated USD 27.68 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 16.88%during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the electric vehicles battery market are Panasonic Corporation; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; Beijing Pride New Energy Battery Technology Co., Ltd.; Automotive Energy Supply Corporation; BYD Company Ltd.; LG Chem; Daimler AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.; Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd.; Johnson Controls; GS Yuasa International Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd.

Electric vehicles battery which is also known as traction battery is used to give power to the electric vehicles and is usually rechargeable in nature. Motorcycles, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, rail cars, watercraft, forklifts, buses, trucks, and cars usually use these batteries. Lead acid batteries, nickel metal hydride batteries and lithium ion batteries are the batteries which are usually used in the electric vehicles. The main aim of the battery is to start the engine; once it gets started the electrical system is supplied by the alternator.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET:

Increase in the Electric Vehicles:

As of December 2018, China has the largest light duty plug- in electric vehicle market with 2243.8 sales, Europe with 1352, United States with 1126, California with 537.2 and Norway with 296.2. Netherland has the lowest sales with 145.9.

Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market

By Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Hybrid Electric Vehicles

By Battery Type Lead Acid Battery Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Lithium-Ion Battery

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Daimler AG announced that they are planning to invest in the Tuscaloosa plant situated in the United States for the initiation of construction for electric vehicles battery production.

In May 2017, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. announced that their electric vehicle battery production plant situated in Hungary has finished construction, and the operation of this plant is expected to begin from 2018.

Research Methodology: Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

