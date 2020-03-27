Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market is expected to Reach USD 28.93 Billion by 2025 | BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Electric Vehicle (Ev) Charging Station Market was valued around USD 3.58 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 29% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 28.93 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market in 2017.

Increasing supportive initiatives by the government to accelerate the growth of the EV and EV charging station market is driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market

Electric vehicles provide great potential to radically reduce local air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, resulting climate change impacts, and oil use from the transport sector. With the steady decrease in the price of electric vehicles, the transition seems to become more feasible. This potential is facilitated and made compelling by the ubiquity of electricity and the emerging availability of low-carbon, renewable energy sources.

Get PDF Sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/#1536302097117-445b2636-73fe

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for electric vehicle (EV) charging station is segmented by product type, form, installation type, supplier type, and geography. The product type is further segmented into AC EV charging station, and DC EV charging station. The AC EV charging station is segmented into Level 1 and Level 2. The DC EV charging station is segmented into CHAdeMO, Combiner charging station, and others. The installation type is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The supplier type is segmented into Private charging station and OE charging station.

Geographically, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 52.32% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 30.9%

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, launches and collaborations for strategic expansion in the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market. For instance, Schneider Electric SE along with Temasek had an agreement on May 2018 to buy the electric and automotive business of Larsen and Toubro.

Market Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market

By Product Type

AC EV charging station

DC EV charging station

By AC EV charging station

Level 1

Level 2

By DC EV charging station

CHAdeMO

Combiner charging station

Others

By installation Type

Residential

Commercial

By Supplier Type

Private charging station

OE charging station

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request for Customized Table of [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/#1536301857979-e3fc3c18-41a6

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +18666586826