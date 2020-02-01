Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Emerging Growth, Top 10 Players, Demand, Dynamics, Regions, Segments and Forecast to 2026

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is projected to register a CAGR of 48.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Stations Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America) – Forecast to 2026

An electric vehicle charging stations is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.

These charging points can be installed either in residential or commercial applications, and it provides the speed to charge the electric vehicle depends on the type of technology the battery uses.

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology

On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station. The AC charging station segment is sub-segmented into residential and commercial. The DC charging station segment is sub-segmented into residential and commercial. In 2019, DC charging station segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In December 2018, ChargePoint Inc. announced the partnership with Greenlots for enabling the charging between the networks in North America.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). The marine plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) segment is sub-segmented into series PHEV and parallel PHEV. In 2019, battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In December 2018, SemaConnect has announced that it has deployed electric vehicle charging stations at Rockland Trust Bank in Massachusetts, which would help in enhancing their business as more companies would try to get their services.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3. In 2019, level 3 segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution which helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.



On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196. In 2019, CHAdeMO segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, EVgo announced the launch of FastStart, which is a mobile and modular fast charging station, and is capable of Level 2 and DC fast charging.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. In 2019, commercial segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In March 2018, ClipperCreek announced the launch of the HCS Series charging station which is suitable for residential and commercial applications, which would be beneficial for the company as it would cover the major applications.



