Electric Vehicle Charging Market Growing at 41.8% CAGR to 2023 Driven by Electric Vehicles, Trucks, Buses, Small Electric Scooters and Segway Type Vehicles

Report covers over 20 key suppliers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure including OEMs with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Asian-based suppliers are expanding because of increased demand for their low-cost products, both regionally & other countries.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure plays a significant role in boosting the demand for electric vehicles. The trends for plug-in electric vehicles are on a significant growth trajectory, including both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Governments all over the world plan to invest in developing the charging infrastructure to support the targets they have set of inducting clean vehicles into the total vehicular fleet.

The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the electric vehicle charging stations market based on charging station, installation type, and region. There has been a highly favorable ecosystem for a sustainable growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market. Many countries are taking various initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicle (EVs) to curb the growing concerns related to environmental pollution and global warming.

Report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market. The report also gives a detailed overview of the electric vehicle charging stations market value chain and analyzes market trends.

Electric vehicles (EVs) include passenger vehicles, scooters and buses. State-of-the-art batteries have enabled a growing niche market for trucks, buses, small electric scooters and Segway-type vehicles. An entirely new market for low-velocity or neighborhood EVs includes everything from relatively low-tech, street-ready golf carts to advanced concept vehicles. These electric vehicles require a charging infrastructure which is expected to see a high growth in the coming future.

Electric vehicles Market data contained in this report quantifies opportunities for manufacturers of electric charging infrastructure. In addition to identification of various types of vehicles, types of chargers and standards, it also covers the many issues concerning the merits of and prospects for the electric vehicle charging infrastructure business. This includes corporate strategies, emerging technologies and the means for providing low cost, high technology products.

Detailed overview of the global market scenario for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure

Quantitative and qualitative study of EV charging infrastructure by type of vehicle, type of charger, type of installation, type of connector, and other emerging trends

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Regional dynamics of the market covering North America, South America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world

A summary of the power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries, proton-exchange membrane fuel cells etc.

From a regulatory standpoint, automakers are compelled to produce a certain percentage of green vehicles in order to balance the carbon footprint from sales of conventional vehicles. This percentage varies from country to country, depending on the governing commitment for the adoption of green alternatives. Moreover, reduced prices for key components within hybrid vehicles are diminishing the price gap between conventional vehicles and hybrid vehicles.

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected grow at a CAGR of REDACTED through 2023, from REDACTED in 2017. This market is stable and growing as a result of the continuous shift from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles, increasing battery pack capacities, and the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles fueling the growth of this market.

