Electric Utility Vehicle Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market is valued approximately USD 3803.3 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electric Utility Vehicle Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Electric utility vehicle is a green alternative to utility terrain vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. Increasing industrial field expenditure, renovation and retrofitting of old technology, rising focus from automobile manufacturers and growing carbon vehicle emission are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, government rebates and grants to promote the use of the electric utility vehicles are likely to create numerous opportunity during the forecast period. Further, electric utility vehicle is cost effective, improves grid’s stability, improves voltage fluctuation and therefore promoting the demand of electric utility vehicle across the globe. However, volatile cost of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes which is limiting the market growth of electric utility vehicle market across the globe.

The regional analysis of global electric utility vehicle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high matured electric vehicles and government support in terms of grants and tax rebates in the region. Europe also contributes on surging trend in the growth of global electric utility vehicle market due to escalating government focus on the adoption and utility of electric vehicles in the region. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising focus from automobile manufacturers in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Club Car

Polaris Industries

Ligier Professional

E-Z-GO

Alke

Marshell Green Power Co. Ltd.

Taylor-Dunn

John Deere

STAR EV

Guangdong Lvtong

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3900666-global-electric-utility-vehicle-market-size-study-by

By Type:

Acid Lead Type

Gel Lead Type

Lithium Ion Type

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Private

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electric Utility Vehicle Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.1. Electric Utility Vehicle Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.2. Electric Utility Vehicle Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.3.3. Electric Utility Vehicle Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Electric Utility Vehicle Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Electric Utility Vehicle Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Electric Utility Vehicle Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Electric Utility Vehicle Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Electric Utility Vehicle Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Acid Lead Type

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Gel Lead Type

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Lithium Ion Type

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit –https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3900666-global-electric-utility-vehicle-market-size-study-by

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)