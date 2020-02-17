Electric Tiffin Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Global Electric Tiffin Market Outlook

As of 2017, the electric appliance market is being valued at US$ 668.9 Bn and is being anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value sales over the forecast period. The electric appliance has a wide range of product offerings which includes refrigerator, wine-coolers, washing machine, tumble dryers, vacuum cleaners, steam mops, shavers etc which has witnessed surging demand from its target customers over the decades. However, the electric appliance manufacturers are now getting into untapped markets by converting some of the traditional food appliances to electric appliances which strategize through innovation factor. Electric Tiffin is one such food appliance which has been gradually gaining traction among its target customers due to its unique features provided. An electric tiffin box is designed to heat the food content stored at any given time.

Global Electric Tiffin Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

A major chunk of the global population especially in countries like the U.S., China, India, U.K and major countries, have adopted a busy lifestyle due to the rise in the number of working population. Within this daily course of the busy schedule, consumer desire for fresh and hot food to consume at any given time. Taking this fact into consideration, some of the major electric appliance companies have been strategizing on coming up with an electric appliance which matches up with the requirements of its target customers. There are several crucial benefits associated with the usage of electric tiffin. Electric Tiffin offers a great and inexpensive alternative to traditional tiffin boxes. Unlike traditional tiffin boxes, electric tiffin boxes maintain the freshness and taste of food content until one consumes it. Electric tiffin boxes save a significant amount of time and money for hot food over the restaurant or pick up food. Moreover, the electric tiffin boxes are convenient and easy to use by simply plugging-in to heat food content anywhere anytime.

Global Electric Tiffin: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Electric Tiffin market has been segmented as –

Single layered electric tiffin

Double layered electric tiffin

Multi-layered electric tiffin

On the basis of application, the global Electric Tiffin market has been segmented as –

Household

Commercial

Offices

Educational Institutions

Hospitality Industry

Foodservice Industry

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Electric Tiffin market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Independent Stores Online Store Others



Global Electric Tiffin Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Electric Tiffin market are Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. (Milton), Ecoline Appliances, Tayama Appliances USA Inc., Koolatron, Zojirushi America Corporation among others.

Electric Tiffin Market: Key Trends

Some of the major players in the market have been strategizing on launching new innovative Electric Tiffins in the view of extending its product portfolio and simultaneously promoting the product through various channel especially social media sites.

Electric Tiffin Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. Launched Futron Electric Tiffin for Indian market anticipating consumers’ unspoken need for hot and warm food.

Launched Futron Electric Tiffin for Indian market anticipating consumers’ unspoken need for hot and warm food. In 2018, Milton released a new television commercial for Microwow Tiffin. The TVC aptly communicates the brand proposition of easing consumer lives by providing India’s office goers with intelligent tiffin solutions to make lunchtime enjoyable without hampering their daily work commitments.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

