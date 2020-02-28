Electric Shoe Dryer Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018-2028

Electric Shoe Dryer Market Outlook:

Shoes are mostly seen as a symbol of prestige, durability, and style from historical times. But when water breaks their walls they are often considered as unwearable. The moisture content not only causes discomfort but also decreases the life of the shoes, this has led to an increase in the demand of electric shoe dryer in the market. Electric shoe dryer is an efficient way of drying your shoes and preventing them from getting damaged. Electric shoe dryer uses cold and hot air flow to soak the shoes and to remove the moisture and humidity from them. Walking in wet shoes increases the risk of getting fungus on our feet which can lead to fungal infections leading consumers to adapt to electric shoe dryer. The electric shoe dryer not only does the work of preserving your shoes, preventing mildew and mold, eliminating moisture but also plays an effective role in removing odor and sweat from the shoes keeping your feet healthy, dry and comfortable owing to which the demand of electric shoe dryer is anticipated to boost over the forecast period. Rising awareness about the significance of maintaining personal hygiene also tends to drive the growth of the electric shoe dryer market. Electric shoe dryer is available in 2 variants in the market i.e. single electric shoe dryer that is used for 1 pair of shoes and double electric shoe dryer which can dry 2 pairs of shoes at a time. The electric shoe dryer market is driven by continuous evolution in the product and technological advancements.

Advancement in technology coupled with rising expenditure on lifestyle products is driving the Electric Shoe Dryer:

The global electric shoe dryer market is witnessing a boost owing to mounting consumer inclination towards lifestyle products which also serves the purpose of upholding personal hygiene. The fast-moving lives of the consumers is pushing them towards opting for products which saves a decent amount of their time along with solving the general purpose leading them to choose products like electric shoe dryer owing to its ability to dry the shoes within a very limited time compared to the traditional way. The manufacturers of electric shoe dryers are coming up with innovative products with additional features added to the product apart from its basic functionality which is luring a large segment of consumers towards the electric shoe dryer. Electric shoe dryer neutralizes the stinky smell caused by bacteria and perspiration which is again a growth driver for the electric shoe dryer market. The increasing awareness among consumer in rural areas about the availability of these products is anticipated to propel the demand for electric shoe dryer in the market.

Electric Shoe Dryer Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Electric Shoe Dryer market has been segmented as:

Stationary electric shoe Dryer

Portable electric shoe Dryer

On the basis of Demography, the Electric Shoe Dryer market has been segmented as:

Men

Women

Children

On the basis of end Use, the Electric Shoe Dryer market has been segmented as:

Boots

Ankle Boots

Leather Shoes

On the basis of Application, the Electric Shoe Dryer market has been segmented as:

Single Dryer

Double Dryer

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Electric Shoe Dryer market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Multi Brand Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd Party Online Sales



Electric Shoe Dryer Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the Electric Shoe Dryer market are Peet Shoe Dryer, Inc., Danner, Inc., Impulse LLC. StinkBOSS, Drdry, Caframo Limited, Housmile Electronics, Kendal, KMS Designs Inc., ROK Industries, BeesClover, Apontus, ManaKey Group, manledio, Dongguan Excel Industrial Co., Ltd., and Kooder are among others.

Opportunities for Electric Shoe Dryer Market participants:

Recently, the global demand for electric shoe dryer is growing at a swift rate owing to escalating penetration of these products in the developing countries. The e-commerce industry is witnessing an upsurge owing to rising internet penetration level which aids to the growth in the demand for electric shoe dryers in the market. The electric shoe dryer market is also influenced by the rising consumer expenditure on personal health and lifestyle products. Additional features such as more number of pipes, changeable caps of the pipe for baby shoes, hats and helmet, variable temperature selection acts as a catalyst in the growth of the demand for electric shoe dryer. Sensing a lucrative growth a large number of new participants are anticipated to enter the electric shoe dryer market.