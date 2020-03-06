Electric Shavers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2017 To 2025

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc., “Electric Shavers Market (By Type (Foil Shavers, Rotary Shavers, Wet/Dry Shavers, Clippers, and Others), By End-use Application (Men and Women), By Sales Channel (Direct Retail, and Online Retail)) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the electric shavers market is expected to witness a growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Market Insights

Electric shavers are devices used for shaving hair. An electric shaver is generally powered by a small DC motor, which, in turn is either powered by batteries or mains electricity. Growing interest and consciousness regarding personal appearance among both men and women has increased the use of electric shavers among individuals as well as hairdressers at hairdressing establishments. The availability of technologically advanced and quality electric shavers like those with turbo and multi-blade precision units for faster and neat shave through dense hair is expected drive market demand throughout the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The global electric shavers market is relatively matured and has been plagued by lack of product differentiation. This is resulting in price wars among manufacturers in the region, leading to profit crunching. Thus, lack of product differentiation is identified as one of the biggest challenges to the growth of electric shavers market. Focus on product enhancement, and product innovations are some of the key requisite strategies for the manufacturers across the globe. The availability of low quality domestic substitutes at a relatively lower cost also pose a considerable challenge to the market growth, especially in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and RoW, where the market is still unorganized.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the leading players identified in the global electric shavers market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Braun GmbH, Conair Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Wahl GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sakar International Inc., and Helen of Troy Ltd. among others. The global electric shavers market also includes large number of niche domestic players accounting for trivial market share individually. The competitive rivalry among market players in the global electric shavers market is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Key Trends:

Increasing demand for electric shavers among female segment

Continual advancements in technology, product features, and product design to keep market growth afloat

Growing demand for premium high-end electric shavers across the globe

Rise in the number of metro sexual men and growing importance of Manscaping

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Electric Shavers Market Snapshot

3. Global Electric Shavers Market Analysis

3.1. Global Electric Shavers Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.7.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.7.2. Analyst Recommendations

4. Global Electric Shavers Market Revenue, By Type , 2015 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Foil Shavers

4.3. Rotary Shavers

4.4. Wet/Dry Shavers

4.5. Clippers

4.6. Others

5. Global Electric Shavers Market Revenue, By End-use Application , 2015 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Pac-Man Analysis

5.2. Men

5.3. Women

6. Global Electric Shavers Market Revenue, By Sales Channel, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Pac-Man Analysis

6.2. Direct Retail

6.3. On-line Retail

