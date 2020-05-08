Electric Power Steering Market to 2025 Dominated by Motor, Controller and Sensor Usage – Study on Production and Manufacturing with Latest Technologies

Key growth drivers of electric power steering market are Collapsible, Rigid Mechanism for Application, Off Highway (Construction, Agricultural) to 2025.

The global electric power steering market is estimated to be USD 25.83 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 42.01 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.27%. Report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in global electric power steering market. Apart from analyzing quantitative aspects, report also covers qualitative aspects such as macroeconomic analysis for global electric power steering market.

An Electric Power Steering System Market offers an alternative to traditional steering systems such as Hydraulic and Electro-Hydraulic. It deploys an electric motor to assist the driver of a vehicle. The electric power steering market is segmented by type into column EPS (C-EPS), rack EPS (R-EPS), and pinion EPS (P-EPS). The column EPS (C-EPS) is estimated to hold largest share of this market, by type.

The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 33%, Others – 17%

By Designation – C level – 45%, D level – 35%, Others – 20%

By Region – Europe – 45%, Asia Pacific – 20%,North America – 22%, Rest of the World- 13%

The electric power steering market for Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High volume marketswith increased demand for electronic and fuel efficient systemsin passenger cars maket Asia Pacific the largest and fastest growing market for electric power steering. The report gives detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the electric power steering market.

Electric power steering market for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV)is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the engine structure of the vehicle, which combines a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system with an electric propulsion system. Due to the presence of IC engine, which has the maximum installation rate of electric power steering systems, this segment of electric vehicles is estimated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Major players profiled in the report are Robert Bosch (Germany), Delphi (UK), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), JTEKT (Japan), Nexteer (US), ZF TRW (Germany), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), NSK (Japan), Showa (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), GKN (UK) and Federal-Mogul (US).

The report segments the electric power steering market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW),component (steering wheel, steering column, sensors, steering gear, mechanical rack and pinion, electronic control unit, electric motor, and bearings), electric motor (brush and brushless).

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides comprehensive information about the electric power steering market and the top 12 players in the market. The report provides exhaustive information about new products, untapped regional markets, recent developments, and investments in the electric power steering market. Apart from analyzing the quantitative aspects, the report also covers qualitative aspects such as macroeconomic analysis for the global electric power steering market.