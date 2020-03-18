Electric Oral Care Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Electric Oral Care Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
This report studies the global market size of Electric Oral Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electric Oral Care in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Electric Oral Care market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Electric Oral Care market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electric Oral Care market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Electric Oral Care include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Electric Oral Care include
Colgate Palmolive
P&G
Water Pik
Panasonic
Philips
Omron Healthcare
Arm & Hammer
Conair
Mouth Watchers
Summer Infant
Brush-Baby
Market Size Split by Type
Electric Toothbrush
Electric Tongue Cleaner
Electric Flosser
Market Size Split by Application
Online Stores
Retail Stores
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Electric Oral Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Electric Oral Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Electric Oral Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Electric Oral Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Electric Oral Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Oral Care are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Oral Care market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Oral Care Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Electric Oral Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Electric Toothbrush
1.4.3 Electric Tongue Cleaner
1.4.4 Electric Flosser
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electric Oral Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Online Stores
1.5.3 Retail Stores
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electric Oral Care Market Size
2.1.1 Global Electric Oral Care Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Electric Oral Care Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Electric Oral Care Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Electric Oral Care Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Electric Oral Care Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Electric Oral Care Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Electric Oral Care Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Electric Oral Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Electric Oral Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Electric Oral Care Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Electric Oral Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Electric Oral Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Electric Oral Care Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Electric Oral Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Electric Oral Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Oral Care Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Oral Care Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Electric Oral Care Sales by Type
4.2 Global Electric Oral Care Revenue by Type
4.3 Electric Oral Care Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Electric Oral Care Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Electric Oral Care by Countries
6.1.1 North America Electric Oral Care Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Electric Oral Care Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Electric Oral Care by Type
6.3 North America Electric Oral Care by Application
6.4 North America Electric Oral Care by Company
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Electric Oral Care by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Electric Oral Care Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Electric Oral Care Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Electric Oral Care by Type
7.3 Europe Electric Oral Care by Application
7.4 Europe Electric Oral Care by Company
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Oral Care by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Oral Care Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Oral Care Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Oral Care by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Oral Care by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Electric Oral Care by Company
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Electric Oral Care by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Electric Oral Care Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Electric Oral Care Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Electric Oral Care by Type
9.3 Central & South America Electric Oral Care by Application
9.4 Central & South America Electric Oral Care by Company
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Oral Care by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Oral Care Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Oral Care Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Oral Care by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Oral Care by Application
10.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Oral Care by Company
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Colgate Palmolive
11.1.1 Colgate Palmolive Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.1.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 P&G
11.2.1 P&G Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.2.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Water Pik
11.3.1 Water Pik Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.3.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Panasonic
11.4.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.4.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Philips
11.5.1 Philips Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.5.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Omron Healthcare
11.6.1 Omron Healthcare Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.6.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Arm & Hammer
11.7.1 Arm & Hammer Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.7.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Conair
11.8.1 Conair Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.8.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Mouth Watchers
11.9.1 Mouth Watchers Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.9.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Summer Infant
11.10.1 Summer Infant Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Electric Oral Care
11.10.4 Electric Oral Care Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Brush-Baby
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Value Chain Analysis
13.1.1 Typical Suppliers of Key Electric Oral Care Raw Material
13.1.2 Electric Oral Care Customers
13.2 Sales Channels Analysis
13.2.1 Sales Channels Analysis
13.2.2 Distributors
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
