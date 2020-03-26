Electric Oil Pump Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Electric Oil Pump Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Electric Oil Pump market.

Electric oil pump is an oil pump driven by the electric motor and is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automatic-transmission/continuously-variable-transmission during engine stop of such as stop-start vehicles.

Automotive pump is a crucial component found in all types of vehicles, but advances in automotive technology has continued to influence its design and application prospects. As global sales of vehicles continue to grow, it also ushers the demand for various automotive components and parts including automotive pumps. The industry remains focused on developing more efficient automotive technologies to reduce fuel consumption as well as to abide with international emissions-control laws. Government and policymakers across the globe increase their efforts to put cleaner transport system on road. Stricter emission laws have been imposed on the auto sector in several countries. As such, automakers are bound to increase their efforts towards electric mobility. The aforementioned factors are playing an important role in driving innovation in automotive pumps.

The Electric Oil Pumps’ production is mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America; the developing countries’ consumption mainly depends on import market. The largest consumption regions are Europe and China, the Europe occupies about 28.63% market share and the China occupies about 30.36% market share in 2017 due to their largest new energy vehicle numbers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Oil Pump market will register a 23.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 840 million by 2024, from US$ 300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Oil Pump business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Nidec Corporation, SHW Group, FTE automotive, AISIN SEIKI, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magna, LG Innotek, ZF-TRW, Slpt, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and EMP.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Oil Pump market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electric Oil Pump value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Separate Pump

Integrated Pump

Segmentation by application:

Start-Stop System

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

