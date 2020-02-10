Electric Motors For Conveyor System Market Industrial Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

The use of conveyor systems as material handling equipment has emerged as the backbone of industries in multiple sectors, as it enables quick and efficient transportation of a wide variety of material. Conveyor systems are now highly advanced and are capable of handling multiple complex operations. With the increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector, conveying systems have become an important part of material handling and find applications in automotive, transportation and logistics, packaging, food processing and other industries. A conveyor motor imparts the motive force behind the operation of a conveyor system; it conveys the desired motion of the belt according to the transportation need.

Motors are among the important components of conveyor systems, and different types of conveyor motors are required in different areas of application, depending on various factors, such as power source, type of movement/operation, and load, to name a few. Ongoing advancements in the conveying industry and increasing transition towards automation are expected to cause a significant technology upsurge in conveyor motors. The market for electric conveyor motors is expected to witness positive growth at a steady intensity over the forecast period. The market analysis on electric motors for conveyor systems covers various types of conveyor systems, including roller conveyors, belt conveyors, chain conveyors, wheel, flat bed, magnetic, etc., which find application in various end-use industries including mining and metallurgy, construction, power generation, industrial production, commercial, and logistics & transportation.

Electric Motors for Conveyor System Market: Dynamics

Continuously rising demand for handling large volume of goods and performing complex conveying operations is expected to drive growth of electric motors for conveyor system market. Further, healthy growth of end-use industries is another factor that could create significant demand for electric motors for conveyor systems. For instance, increase in the number of new airport projects across the globe, rising demand for vehicles resulting in establishment of new production facilities, growing online sales of consumer products that require proper warehousing and transportation, and an increase in the demand for packed foods are few of the factors forecasted to supplement the demand for electric motors for conveyor systems in the long run.

Electric Motors for Conveyor System Market: Segmentation

The global electric motors for conveyor system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, power output, phase type, end-use industry and region.

By product type, the global electric motors for conveyor system market can be classified into:

AC Motors

Gear motors

Brushless DC Motors

Stepper & Servo Motors

By power output, the global electric motors for conveyor system market can be classified into:

Less than 1 kW

1 to 100 kW

More than 100 kW

By phase type, the global electric motors for conveyor system market can be classified into:

Single Phase

Three Phase

By end-use Industry, the global electric motors for conveyor system market can be classified into:

Mining & Metallurgy Industry

Construction Industry

Power Generation Industry

Industrial Production

Commercial

Logistics and Material Handling Industry

Electric Motors for Conveyor System Market: Region-Wise Outlook

By region, developing countries are anticipated to be opportunistic markets for electric motors for conveyor systems. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific region have witnessed noteworthy upsurge in industrial and infrastructural investments, which create prospects for new conveying projects. Countries, such as India, China, South Korea and Japan pose significant opportunities for market growth. North America and Europe are expected to witness growth in the market, owing to increasing transition of manufacturers towards automation, which in turn will require complex conveying operations. Outlook for the Latin America market for electric motors for conveying systems remains neutral, and the market in the region is expected to witness marginal growth, which predominantly will be attributed to the growth of industrial production in the region.

Electric Motors for Conveyor System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the market of electric motors for conveyor system market are: