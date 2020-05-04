Electric Motor and Generator Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

The electric motor and generator market has witnessed considerable technological advancement in the recent years due to which the demand for high efficient electric motor and generator system is gaining pace. The power efficient electric motors offer various benefits, such as longer operating life, low maintenance, and lower energy consumption over traditional electric motors.

Electric motor is an electro-mechanical device, which converts electric energy into kinetic energy, and similarly the electric generator converts kinetic energy into electrical energy.

Electric motors and generators are widely used in numerous industries, such as aerospace, automotive, household appliances, industrial machinery, and HVAC equipment, industrial fans, pumps, compressors, lathe machines, domestic appliances, machine tools, disk drives, electric cars, power tools, and automated robots.

The improvement in energy efficiency of electric motors increasing demand of electric motor and generator from agricultural and industrial sector, growing application of HVAC system, and rising demand of electric and hybrid vehicle are some of the major drivers of the electric motor and generator market in the recent years.

Based on the different applications of electric motor and generator the market can be classified as industrial machinery, heating ventilating and cooling (HVAC) equipment, motor vehicles, aerospace and transportation, household appliances, and other application.

Based on the input current phase the global electric motor and generator market can be segmented as single phase electric motor and multiple phase electric motors. Based on the output power the multiple phase electric motor market can be further bifurcated as Multi-phase AC motors (less than 750 watts), Multi-phase AC motors (0.75-75 kW), Multi-phase AC motors (more than 75 kW), DC generators and motors (less than 750 watts).

Asia Pacific has been the largest and fastest growing market of electric motor and generator in 2014. Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance even during the forecast period, attributed to the rising demand of electric motor and generator from automotive, and other industrial sector from China and India.

Some of the competitors in the global electric motor and generator market are Asmo Co Ltd., Arc Systems, Brook Crompton, Danahar Motion LLC, Ametek Inc., Rockwell Automation, Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Siemens Ag, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Ametek Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Baldor Electric Company, and Siemens among others.

