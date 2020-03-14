Electric Mattresses to Heal You Whilst You are Asleep; anticipated to Expand Electric Mattress Market with Hearty CAGR by 2023

The electric mattress market has been segmented by end-users into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, homecare and hotels, out of which, the homecare segment dominated the overall electric mattress market in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ability of electric mattress to fulfill the biological needs of a human body such as providing better sleep and comfort to the consumer with required temperature.

The global market of electric mattress touched USD 5.4 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach significant market valuation by the end of 2023 by expanding at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period 2016-2023. The health benefits of electric mattresses to provide better and comfortable sleep to people with backbone diseases especially in homecare and hospitals is anticipated to drive the demand for electric mattress in upcoming years. Further, the demand for electric mattresses in hotels to hone the sleep of their visitors is anticipated to drive the growth of the electric mattress market with noteworthy revenue by the end of the forecast period.

In terms of geography, Europe is expected to be the largest market in overall electric mattress market as compared to others regions owing to the rising demand for electric mattress due to its extended winter season, rapid expansion of urban cities, change in lifestyle and rising personal disposable income of the consumers across the region. Further, the rapid expansion in healthcare and hospitality sectors to provide comfortable and better services to the consumers is anticipated to make North America as the second largest region after Europe to drive the demand for electric mattress in this region.

User-Friendly and Cost-Effective Electric Mattresses Reflect Significant Opportunities

The growth of the electric mattress market is riding on the back of growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle of consumers in urban regions owing to body aches and growing awareness towards the benefits of electric mattress. Further, the introduction of advanced, user-friendly, cost-effective, easy to wash electric mattresses coupled with rising preference by physicians towards electric mattresses for healthy sleep are believed to supplement the growth of the electric mattress market around the globe.

However, complexities such as wire arrangements and reduction of heating efficiency with time, high cost and lack of awareness regarding electric mattresses are some of the factors that might hamper the growth of the electric mattress market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Electric Mattress Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the electric mattress market in terms of market segmentation by size, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the electric mattress market which includes company profiling of Soft Heat Co., Sunbeam Quilted, Biddeford, Luxurest LLC, Beautyrest, Electrowarmth and Holmes

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the electric mattress market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

