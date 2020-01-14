Electric Lawn Mower Market To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2018 – 2026

The electric lawn mower is a grass cutting machine equipped with revolving blades to cut grass at an even height. The electric lawn mowers are typically powered by a battery or a continuous electric power supply. Electric lawn mowers are utilized for domestic and commercial purposes in order to tend to lawns.

Consumer demand for quieter and more environmental friendly options is driving the demand for electric lawn mowers. Electric lawn mowers are more cost-effective as compared to gas-powered lawn mowers and hence, have gained increased preference. Carbon emissions and fuel leaks in the garden pose a risk to the health of garden plants. An electric lawn mower being a carbon-free machine is witnessing high demand from dedicated gardeners.

Increased landscaping activities and popularity of green roofs are fuelling the demand for electric lawn mowers. Several corporate parks and residences are opting for greener spaces. The paradigm shift of people to avail green spaces within urban areas is driving the demand for electric lawn mowers. Electric lawn mowers run quieter, thus reducing noise pollution, which in turn is a major driver for commercial and domestic purposes.

Electric lawn movers with cords have limited mobility and hence, cannot cover a large lawn. Cordless electric lawn mowers run for a limited duration and are likely to require recharging, thus acting as a restraining factor for the market.

The global lawn mower market can be segmented based on type, power supply type, blade type, and region. Based on type, the lawn mower is classified into four segments. Zero turn and robotic segments are estimated to expand at a high growth rate. Robotic lawn mower is a rapidly expanding segment. The robotic lawn mowers run autonomously and do not require human intervention. The robotic lawn mowers can also be controlled by smartphone applications are hence, are highly sophisticated. Zero lawn mowers can operate in a garden on an inclined terrain. They have front steering wheels with centered position batteries providing a stable ride.

In terms of power supply, the global lawn mower market can be segregated into corded and battery-powered lawn mowers. Battery powered lawn mowers are estimated to witness a high demand, as they have no supply cord limiting their area of operation. Technological advancements are estimated to improve their battery life and increase their performance, thus boosting their demand.

In terms of blade type, the global electric lawn mower market can be classified into two segments. The cylinder or reel mower has several blades at the front end that rotate to trap and cut the grass. Reel mowers have a compact design and are effective for short length grass trimming.

Based on geography, the global electric lawn mower market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global electric lawn mower market include Husqvarna Group, The Toro Company, Deere & Company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, MTD Products Inc., Ariens Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hayter Limited, Mean Green Products, Unison Engg Industries, and D&D Motor Systems, Inc.