Electric Lawn Mower Market boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2022

Electric lawn mowers are catching the imagination of a rapidly growing ‘environmentally-conscious’ demographic. Demand is also positively influenced by significant upgrades in battery power and precision cutting. On the coattails of these factors, global sales are likely to surpass 10 million units in 2019, equating a market value in the vicinity of US$ 9 Bn.

Demand for electric lawn mowers – subdued in the past due to low battery life and inappropriate mowing capacity – has been gaining ground at a quick pace. Lawn mower manufacturers have been quick to assess end-user demand, and the market has witnessed launch of several electric variants that can rival gasoline based variants for longevity and precision. However, the report finds that high price of electric lawn mowers continues to be a deterrent.

Sensing the needs of end-users, manufacturers have launched electric lawn mowers across a range of power capacities. 500-1800W electric lawn mowers continue to be the highest selling variant, with ‘up to 500W’ also emerging as a lucrative segment. The report projects ‘up to 500W’ electric lawn mowers to grow at a slightly higher rate vis-à-vis 500-1800W variants, however the latter will reign supreme – both in terms of volume and value throughout the assessment period.

Robotic electric lawn mowers are likely to witness impressive growth rates, albeit from a small base. Robotic electric lawn mowers are expensive, which has led to sales concentration among specific demographics. However, as manufacturers focus on reducing the overall price on the back of technological innovations, uptake is likely to grow at a brisk pace. Although robotic electric lawn mowers represent an emerging opportunity, ‘walk behind’ electric lawn mowers will remain the highest selling product throughout the assessment period. The dominance of this segment can be gauged from the fact that 80% of all electric lawn mowers sold in 2017 were ‘walk behinds’.

The report finds that consumers prefer to shop for electric lawn mowers in conventional retail stores, whereas online sales have started to complement demand. 70% of all electric lawn mower sales in 2017 were through conventional retail stores. Although sales through online stores are likely to grow at a slightly higher rate vis-à-vis online channels, the former will remain the pervasive sales channel throughout the forecast period.

Electric lawn mowers are used for both residential and commercial applications, however, their penetration has remained limited in the latter owing to the limitations in mowing large lawns. The report finds that although manufacturers have made upgrades to existing battery powers, gasoline electric mowers remain the preferred choice for large lawns. Demand from residential segment accounted for nearly 80% volume share of the market in 2017.

The report finds that the US is the largest electric lawn mower market globally. Adoption of these lawn mowers in the US is driven in part by broader shift towards electrification, and in part by increasing efforts by individuals to reduce carbon footprint. The lucrativeness of the US means that North America continues to be the most lucrative market for electric lawn mowers – both in terms of value and volume.

To deliver a seamless understanding of the Electric Lawn Mower market, the report is divided into 18 sophisticated chapters whose snapshots are provided below.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the chapter of the executive summary which delivers brief yet affluent information of the Electric Lawn Mower market. The chapter includes discussion on the market overview, market analysis and market recommendations regarding the Electric Lawn Mower market derived based on Fact.MR’s proprietary wheel of fortune.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

In the market introduction chapter, the Electric Lawn Mower market is introduced along with the

market segmentation in the form of market taxonomy. The chapter also introduces the Electric Lawn Mower in the market definition section.

Chapter 3 – Electric Lawn Mower Market Background

In this chapter, macroeconomic factors, market dynamics, a complete value chain and pricing

analysis with regard to Electric Lawn Mower market is elaborately discussed. Discussion on the

market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities and their impact on the market forecast is also

covered in this chapter.

Chapter 4 – Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter provides the Electric Lawn Mower market size in terms of market volume and value

during the forecast period. Market analysis based on absolute $ opportunity and y-o-y growth of the Electric Lawn Mower market is also covered in this chapter.

Chapter 5 – Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026,

By System Type Based on system types in the Electric Lawn Mower market, the chapter elaborates market size of individual systems and analysis by system types and summary of this section is covered in the chapter.

Chapter 6 – Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Application

Based on applications, Market size of individual applications, their market attractiveness analysis and summary are also covered.

Chapter 7 – Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By End User

This chapter elaborates the segmentation of the Electric Lawn Mower market based on end users

including independent end users, Market attractive analysis by end users is also discussed to fathom relative lucrativeness of different end users of the Electric Lawn Mower market.

Chapter 8 – Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Region

With the geographical perspective, the Electric Lawn Mower market is analyzed on a total of seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa, China and Japan. Historical data and prevailing trends in the Electric Lawn Mower market and their influence on the global market performance is discussed in this chapter.

And Continue….