Electric Kettle Market : Growth Strategies, Industry Share Analysis by 2025

The electric kettle has a heating element made up of copper or other high resistance mettle. Usually, the outer element is made up of stainless steel, but in early times electric kettles were made up of brass. Electric kettles power rating is around 2-3 kW at 220 V. In modern electric kettles, once the water reaches the boiling point, the kettle deactivates automatically to avoid too much of current. For this automatically switching off, a bimetallic strip thermostat is used most of the time.

Electric Kettle is also known tea kettle or hot pot, is a metallic pot specifically used for the boiling of water. The electric kettle has a spout, a lid and a handle. An electric kettle is just like the conventional kettle which was used in early times, but it is heated with the help of electricity.

Electric Kettle Market Segmentation:

Electric Kettle market has been segmented on the basis of material used, type, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product material used the electric kettle market is segmented into plastic or stainless steel. Among both the segment, the plastic electric kettle is expected to grow significantly in the near future. On the basis of type, the market of an electric kettle is segmented into see through and opaque. Among both, the segment opaque electric kettle holds the major share of the market. On the basis of distribution channel, the electric kettle market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, online stores and others. To cater to increasing demand for electric kettle online stores are partnering with international brands and are offering the electric kettle with an attractive pricing. Competition is also expected to intensify in the market in the forecast period mainly due to the presence of local players offering electric kettle at reasonable prices.

Electric Kettle Market Regional Outlook:

A regional segment for the market of an electric kettle is divided into five different regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among these segment, North America is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest consumer of an electric kettle. In North America region U.S. is generating the major revenue. Although Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the coming years, Europe, on the other hand, is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the electric kettle market.

Electric Kettle Market Drivers:

Demand for see through electric kettle from consumers is increasing enormously which in turn is expected to drive the market of electric kettles globally. Endorsements done by celebrities, advertisements in various social media are growing at a faster pace, because of which the demand for electric kettle is also increasing, due to which the market is also growing to a greater extant. As electric kettles are available in smaller option as well, so it becomes very handy to carry it everywhere, its portability is a key reason the market for electric kettles is growing at a significant rate. Manufacturers are focusing on providing advanced options in electric kettles due to increasing needs of customers with accordance to this product, is showing significant growth in the last few years. The demand for electric kettle is high among the in the developing nations especially in the urban population, due to factors such as better infrastructural facilities, increase in working population and high purchasing power. Moreover, growth in the trend for virtual kitchens along with safety benefits and comfort to the users and the rise in fuel prices for conventional gas kettles are the key major factors that are expected to drive the electric kettle market.

Electric Kettle Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in electric kettle market are the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Company, Morphy Richards Ltd., Philips S.p.A., Bajaj Auto Limited, Hamilton Beach, Inc., Bonavita Inc, Breville Group Limited. Cuisinart, Inc., and Zojirushi America Corporation among others.