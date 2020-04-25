Electric Guitar Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Global Electric Guitar Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Guitar market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Guitar market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Guitar market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 460 million in 2019.

Electric guitars are a type of guitars in which strumming the strings themselves is not the primary source of the sound. Rather, the vibrations caused by the movement of the strings are captured and magnified electronically in order to produce a louder output. The sound of an electric guitar can also be electrically modified, since an electrical representation of the vibration of the string is produced in electric guitars.

This can then be modulated with the help of dials and other controls on the electric guitar as well as pedals. This is the primary factor distinguishing electric guitars from acoustic guitars; the sound produced by the latter comes directly from the vibration of the strings and thus can’t be modulated electronically.

The global Electric Guitar industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is relatively low. The four largest operators account for about 65.11% of total industry revenue in 2016. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures.

The increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and high standards of living have motivated individuals to spend more on leisure activities. It has led to a rise in the sales of musical instruments such as guitars, pianos, and keyboards. To capitalize on the market demand, vendors are predicted to focus more on the frequent changes in consumer preferences presented by the market. Established vendors are likely to scale up their investments in branding and expanding their collection of existing electric guitars, as well as acquiring new players.

This study considers the Electric Guitar value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Solid Body

Semi-Hollow Body

Hollow Body

Segmentation by application:

Professional Performance

Learning and Training

Individual Amateurs

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Gibson

Fender

Yamaha

Ibanez

ESP

CORT

Epiphone

Squier

PRS

SCHECTER

Jackson

Peavey

Washburn

Taylor

Farida

Karl Höfner

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Guitar market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Guitar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Guitar players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Guitar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electric Guitar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Guitar Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Electric Guitar Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric Guitar Segment by Type

2.2.1 CRM

2.2.2 Promotions

2.2.3 Pushed Content

Chapter Three: Global Electric Guitar by Players

3.1 Global Electric Guitar Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electric Guitar Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electric Guitar Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Electric Guitar Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

Chapter Four: Electric Guitar by Regions

4.1 Electric Guitar Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric Guitar Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electric Guitar Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electric Guitar Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Guitar Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Electric Guitar Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electric Guitar Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electric Guitar Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

…..Continued

