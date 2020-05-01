Electric Grill Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain

Future of the electric grill market is likely to rely on meat thermometers and grill tongs of Millennials, as consumers between the age-group 25 and 35 are more likely to purchase grills, says a recent Fact.MR study. Grill and relevant accessories are set to perceive a rapid demand growth, with consumer preferences shifting toward high-end, feature-intensive grills. With the trend toward cookouts gaining popularity among young adults worldwide, grill sales are likely to surge significantly, thereby influencing the market for electric grill.

Electric grills sales will also be affected from introduction of new products that feature Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity and offer remote monitoring. Fact.MR’s study estimates nearly 1,730,000 units of electric grills to be sold worldwide by 2028-end. Growth of the barbecuing and grills industry has remained steady over the past few years, post-recovery from weak economic impact on account of housing market collapse. However, with renewed growth of the residential sector, demand for grills will surge underpinned by rising GHDI of consumers in developed and developing nations.

Portable Electric Grills Emerge as a Key Trend

Consumers nowadays seek portable options in all kinds of products and accessories and cooking appliances are no exception. Portable electric grills are increasingly sought by consumers during their family outings and picnics. Manufacturers such as Weber have therefore produced electric grills that are durable and portable, thereby meeting current consumer lifestyle demands. Moreover, portable electric grills integrated with advanced technology are being offered by brands at reasonable costs have further complemented their penetration in the market.

Electric Grill Market: Indoor Applications Continue to Spearhead with Bulk Value Share

Indoor application of electric grills will continue to spearhead the market with over three-fifth value share. As electric grills depend on electricity as their source for heating grill plate, restrictions pertaining to apartment barbecuing, such as in gas and charcoal grills, are alleviated. Indoor use devoid of smoke issues is a key advantage of electric grills which has been driving their demand among consumers since their emergence. In a bid to leverage the indoor application’s dominance, electric grill manufacturers are offering various modalities such as countertop designs for permanent kitchen placement.

North America’s Dominance Prevails, as Barbecuing Becomes Integral Part of Consumers’ Lifestyle

A promising future has been envisaged for the barbecuing and grilling industry in North America by Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HPBA). HPBA states approximately 30% consumers to utilize grills or smokers, which in turn has led grilling to gain immense traction as year-round passion in the region. Passion for taste and flavor in foods is likely to demonstrate rising vigour in North America, implying positive prospects for barbecuing & grilling industry. Barbecuing has become more of an inherent part of consumers’ lifestyle in the region.

HPBA states that over one-third consumers in North America eye on purchasing new grill, with electric grills accounting for nearly 10% of the overall grill sales. Although holding a relatively lower share in the industry, electric grills are expected to witness increased demand in the near future in light of their indoor use convenience and energy-efficient attributes. This will significantly influence future growth of the electric grill market in North America.

