Electric Fencing Market: Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Electric Fencing Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Electric Fencing market.

Electric Fencing systems are used to control a wide variety of animals. A typical Electric Fencing is a psychological barrier that keeps farm animals in and wild animals out, even over long distances. The animal will touch the Electric Fencing and become “trained” not to go near the fence.

The classification of Electric Fence includes Permanent Fence and Portable Fence, and the proportion of Permanent Fence in 2017 is about 76.08%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Electric Fence is widely used in agriculture, wild animals, pets, security and others. The most proportion of Electric Fence is agriculture. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.28% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.68%.

Market competition is not intense. Gallagher, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Electric Guard Dog, Parker McCrory, Premier1Supplies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Fencing market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 440 million by 2024, from US$ 320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Fencing business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Gallagher, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Electric Guard Dog, Parker McCrory, Premier1Supplies, Kencove, PetSafe, Dare Products, Mpumalanga, High Tech Pet, Shenzhen Tongher Technology and Shenzhen Lanstar.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Fencing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electric Fencing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Permanent Fence

Portable Fence

Segmentation by application:

Agriculture

Wild Animals

Pets

Security

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

