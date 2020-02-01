Electric Enclosure Market Global Analysis, Size, Share, Top Key Players Updates 2019 | Future Growth and Industry Research Report By Forecast 2025

Electric Enclosure Market is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025, from USD 5.8 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Application, By Product Size, By End-Use, By Material Type (Metallic Enclosures, Non-metallic Enclosures), By Mounting Type (Wall-Mounted Enclosure, Free-Standing Enclosure, Underground Electric Enclosure), By Form Factor (Small Enclosures, Compact Electric Enclosures, Free-Size Electric Enclosures), By Industry Vertical, By Geography-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the electric enclosure market in the next 8 years. National electrical manufactures association, states that enclosure is a case, which provides protection against incidental contact and environmental condition. It is a cabinet for electronic components to cover displays, switches and knobs to avoid electric shocks. Electrical enclosures are used for the protection of electrical components such as power generators, transformers, and other telecommunication devices. The demand of electrical enclosures is basically driven by various national regulatory standards. Strict rules are imposed in hazardous areas to avoid fire and explosion risk. It is useful in locations such as coal mines and chemical plants, where risk is associated with flammable gases, combustible dust, and other volatile vapours. To circumvent these incidents, various regulations are formulated in the field of electric enclosure market, for instance According to, the association of electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers; NEMA 250-2014 covers enclosures for electrical components. It should not exceed more than 1000 V when installed in non-hazardous and hazardous locations and ANSI C37.50-2012 Covers the test procedures for enclosed low voltage ac power circuit.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for enclosures in the renewable energy sector.

Safety and process regulations became strict.

Increased industrial maintenance operations cost.

Connected cities in developing regions are prioritized.

Restraints:

Seal leakage problems in electric enclosure.

Competition in prices.

Report Segmentation:

Based on application type:

Power Generation

Global Electrical Enclosures Market for Power Industry by T&D.

On the basis of service type:

Automation and Integration Services

Microservice Monitoring and Management Services

API Management Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Consulting Services

Others

On the basis of product size:

Small

Compact

Free Size

On the basis of end-use industry:

Food & Beverages

Commercial

Energy & Power

Others

On the basis of metallic enclosures:

Metallic Enclosures

Non-Metallic Enclosures

On the basis of mounting type:

Wall-Mounted Enclosure

Free-Standing Enclosure

Underground Electric Enclosure

On the basis of form factor:

Small Enclosures

Compact Electric Enclosures

Free-Size Electric Enclosures

The small enclosure is further sub-segmented into:

Terminal/Junction Boxes

Electrical Box Enclosures

Bus Enclosures

Compact electric enclosures are further sub-segmented into:

Sloped Roof Enclosures

Mining Enclosures

Hygienic Design Enclosures

Single-Standing Enclosures

Free-size electric enclosures are further sub-segmented into:

System Enclosures

Operator Consoles

Baying Systems

On the basis of industry vertical:

Power Generation and Distribution

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Medical

Pulp & Paper

Transportation

Food & Beverages

Other Industry Verticals

The transportation is further sub-segmented into:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global electric enclosure market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric enclosure market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Rittal GmbH & Co.

Schneider Electric

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Pentair plc

AZZ Inc.

Legrand

Bloomberg L.P.

Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.

FIBOX

Saginaw Control and Engineering

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Eldon CS Enclosures Pvt Limited

ALLIED MOULDED PRODUCTS, INC.

Austin Electrical Enclosures.

OMEGA Engineering

Klassen Custom Fabricating Inc.

Siemens Ltd.

Others

