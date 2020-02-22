Electric Enclosure Market 2019 Report Share, Size, Industry Statistics, Global Production Values, New-Innovations, Trends, Emerging-Technologies, Growth-Rate and Forecast 2025

The Electric Enclosure report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The report firstly introduced the Electric Enclosure Market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

Get Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electric-enclosure-market

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Rittal GmbH & Co.

Schneider Electric

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Pentair plc

AZZ Inc.

Legrand

Bloomberg L.P.

Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.

FIBOX

Saginaw Control and Engineering

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Eldon CS Enclosures Pvt Limited

ALLIED MOULDED PRODUCTS, INC.

Austin Electrical Enclosures.

OMEGA Engineering

Klassen Custom Fabricating Inc.

Siemens Ltd.

Others

Report Segmentation:

By Application,

By Product Size,

By End-Use,

By Material Type (Metallic Enclosures, Non-metallic Enclosures),

By Mounting Type (Wall-Mounted Enclosure, Free-Standing Enclosure, Underground Electric Enclosure),

By Form Factor (Small Enclosures, Compact Electric Enclosures, Free-Size Electric Enclosures),

By Industry Vertical,

By Geography

Global Electric Enclosure Market is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025, from USD 5.8 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the electric enclosure market in the next 8 years. National electrical manufactures association, states that enclosure is a case, which provides protection against incidental contact and environmental condition. It is a cabinet for electronic components to cover displays, switches and knobs to avoid electric shocks. Electrical enclosures are used for the protection of electrical components such as power generators, transformers, and other telecommunication devices. The demand of electrical enclosures is basically driven by various national regulatory standards. Strict rules are imposed in hazardous areas to avoid fire and explosion risk. It is useful in locations such as coal mines and chemical plants, where risk is associated with flammable gases, combustible dust, and other volatile vapours. To circumvent these incidents, various regulations are formulated in the field of electric enclosure market, for instance According to, the association of electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers; NEMA 250-2014 covers enclosures for electrical components. It should not exceed more than 1000 V when installed in non-hazardous and hazardous locations and ANSI C37.50-2012 Covers the test procedures for enclosed low voltage ac power circuit.

Avail 10% Discount on Direct Purchase Kindly Send the Email @ [email protected]

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for enclosures in the renewable energy sector.

Safety and process regulations became strict.

Increased industrial maintenance operations cost.

Connected cities in developing regions are prioritized.

Restraints:

Seal leakage problems in electric enclosure.

Competition in prices.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Competitive Analysis:

The global electric enclosure market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electric enclosure market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Inquiry before buying about the Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-electric-enclosure-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]