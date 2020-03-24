Electric Drum Brake Market for Automotive – Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Trends

Electric drum brake is an emerging braking technology, as it is integrated with an electric actuator to move the brake shoes of the brake against the wheel drum, resulting in braking effect of the wheel. The electric brake consists of an electromagnet that is connected through the wiring of vehicle and as the current is supplied to the electromagnet, it gets activated and results in the braking effect.

The electric drum brake market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to low response time of the electric drum brakes, as compared to the other braking technologies. Low maintenance cost and cost-effectiveness of electric drum brakes drive the electric brake market, as other technologies are expensive and require frequent maintenance. Electric brakes are mostly integrated in trailers and hence, expansion of the logistics industry is likely to boost the electric drum brake market. On the other hand, rising preference for pneumatic brakes is projected to hamper the demand for the electric drum brakes.

Moreover, pneumatic disc brakes and electric drum brakes are utilized in heavy duty vehicles. Thus, reduced production of heavy duty vehicles is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in preference for electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the electric drum brake market at a remarkable pace during the forecast period, as electric vehicles comprise large battery units that supply electric power to all components. Thus, high availability of electric power is projected to boost the demand for electric drum brakes.

The global electric drum brake market can be segmented based on brake lining material, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. Based on brake line material, the semi-metallic brake line accounts for a major share of the market owing to the high strength and cost-effectiveness of the material, while the other materials are either expensive or less efficient. The semi-metallic segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as the segment is mostly incorporated in most passenger vehicles.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment is likely to account for a prominent share of the electric drum brake market owing to the low replacement rate of the brake; however, some components, such as brake lining, can have a higher rate of replacement. The OEM segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the development of high reliability and high strength components.