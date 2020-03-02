Electric Dental Handpiece Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2017 – 2027

Electric dental handpiece with brush motors is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period

Electric dental handpieces perform cleaning and polishing of teeth. Being a smart and less time consuming tool, it is replacing conventional air-driven, high-speed handpieces significantly in the U.S market. The power output associated with electric handpieces is greater as compared to air-driven handpieces. Electric handpieces have a power output starting at around 60W; however, air-driven motors have a power output equal to or less than 20W. Low speed dental handpieces are preferred over high speed dental handpieces to perform a large number of dental procedures.A low speed electric dental handpiece operates at a speed of about 100 – 40,000 rpm. These are used in various applications including endodontic, caries removal, implantology, and prophylaxis.

The two major types of electric dental handpieces are brush motors and brushless motors. According to our analysis, brush motors is expected to stay the dominating segment with a market size of around US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2027. However, brushless motors is also emerging as the new dental handpiece type that is foreseen as an attractive motor type in the market, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Huge demand for electric dental handpieces owing to the expansion of dental services across the globe

Rapidly increasing number of qualified dental professionals in various regions would increase access to dental care services. Moreover, some regions are experiencing a rise in the ageing population, which makes the prevalence of dental disorders increase at a steady rate, thereby generating more demand for dental handpiece systems. There has also been an increase in the purchase capabilities of people, which is further expected to boost global market revenue growth of electric dental handpieces.

On the other hand, the market is witnessing a rise in the adoption of branded and technologically enhanced products. Over the last few years, an increase in the demand for branded and technologically enhanced systems has been registered from end users such as hospitals, dental clinics and ambulatory surgical centres, especially in Europe. In Europe, end users can even afford cost intensive products that offer safety and quality output, like the technically enhanced electric dental handpiece with brushless motors, which are comparatively costly. These brushless motors are expected to increase the overall market share for electric dental handpieces in the European market.

Reimbursement scenario continues to be a major factor limiting the growth of markets in the dental healthcare industry

As per the health insurance system regulations in some regions, it has been mandated that all the citizens should be covered by at least public or private health insurance. However, a patient may choose whether he/she wants to take advantage of health insurance treatment or not. National dental coverage policies do not cover speciality treatment procedures such as implants, crowns, etc. However, some of the insurance companies offer “dentistry medical treatment special contracts” that cover crowns, pontics and implants. A number of such contractors are increasing due to the growing demand for aesthetic dentistry. Yet it remains one major restraint in the growth of the global electric dental handpiece market. Absence of social health insurance and limited government reimbursement policies in developing economies such as China and India hinder the growth of the global electric dental handpiece market. Limited existence of private insurance market players coupled with inadequate public health insurance schemes also leads to less revenue generation.

