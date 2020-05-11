Electric Dental Handpiece Market Outlook for Major Applications/End Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2026

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Overview

Electric dental Handpieces is a basic tool used for surgery, restoration adjustment, and endodontics. This device is used to drill some parts of the tooth to reshape tooth structure in case of insertion of filling. Electric dental Handpieces are used to remove temporary or old tooth fillings. Based on the speed of rotation the electric dental handpiece are of two types: low-speed handpiece and high-speed handpiece. High-speed handpieces have rotation speed that ranges from 1,000 rpm to 200,000 rpm, while low- speed handpieces have ration speed range between 100 rpm and 40,000 rpm. High-speed handpieces are usually used to remove decay during a dental procedure. The advantage of this device includes precise operation, no malfunction of turbines, and superior accessibility.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Key Trends

Increase in the number of dental problems in geriatric and pediatric patients due to improper dietary habits is anticipated to drive the global electric dental handpiece market. Additionally, technological advancement such as flexibility is likely to propel the market across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, tooth loss due to periodontal diseases is 11th most prevalent disease across the globe. In 2016, around 3.58 million people had tooth decay in their permanent teeth. In September 2017, KaVo Dental launched an electromatic series with features such as controlled speed, quiet operation, increase versatility, and constant torque. This series is design to make electric handpiece easier for dentists. However, availability of alternatives for electric dental handpieces and high cost of these handpieces are likely to restrain the global electric dental handpiece market.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Segmentation

The global electric dental handpiece market can be segmented based on type, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into high-speed and low- speed. Based on technology, the electric dental handpiece market can be divided into push button dental turbine handpieces and fiber optic LED handpieces. The fiber optic LED handpieces segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as they provide clearer vision and more durable and long lasting as compare to halogen bulbs. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global electric dental handpiece market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America constituted a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to the increase in prevalence of dental diseases. According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, around 90% of adults in the U.S. had an oral cavity in 2016. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, approximately 4,700 people in Canada were diagnosed with oral cavity cancer in 2017. Europe dominated the global market due to high preference for electric dental handpieces and rising patient population. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by the increase in prevalence of dental disorders. According to an article published in EC Dental science, periodontal diseases are prevalent in India and about 50% of people in the country are affected by these diseases.

Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market: Competitive Landscape

The global electric dental handpiece market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. A large number of manufactures hold prominent market share in their respective regions. Leading players engage in new product development to gain market share. Key players operating electric dental handpiece market include NSK Ltd., Medidenta, Pixelenergy, Dentsply Sirona, DENTAMERICA INC., KaVo Dental, Dentflex, SciCan Inc., and Bien-Air Dental SA.

