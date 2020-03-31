Electric Curtains Market Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunity by 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report Title on “Global Electric Curtains Market” this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trend, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2024. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

Electric Curtains are motorized or remote control curtains, which have the function of traditional curtains with shade, privacy and decoration, as well as adding ease to a routine task. Electric Curtains usually include three parts: remote controls, motors and automatic system.

Main players including HunterDouglas, Somfy Budget Blinds, Silent Gliss, MC Matcher, Curtains London, Fiate Sunshade, Haier, Wintom, Duya Shades, Qingying Sun-shading, Bali, Mecho are also large manufacturers in the world.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Curtains market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14500 million by 2024, from US$ 8758.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Curtains business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Electric Curtains value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Blinds

Shades

Shutters

Drapery

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

HunterDouglas

Somfy

Budget Blinds

Silent Gliss

MC Matcher

Curtains London

Fiate Sunshade

Haier

Wintom

Duya Shades

Qingying Sun-shading

Bali

Mecho

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Curtains consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Curtains market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Curtains manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Curtains with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric Curtains submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

