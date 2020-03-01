Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Study Forecast Report 2019– 2025 Industry Situations, Market Size, Growth, Demands, Business Strategies and Opportunities

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Electric Commercial Vehicle Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Some of the major drivers of this market are the need for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and the increasing demand for electric commercial vehicle such as electric truck in the logistics industry to minimize the additional liability of fuel expenses. Innovations in EV battery capacity, which will enable electric commercial vehicle to carry heavy loads over longer range, can create new revenue generation opportunities. Whereas, oil companies lobbying against EV, limited battery power, and longer charging duration are few challenges for the global market.

The bus segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market, in terms of volume, for electric commercial vehicle, by vehicle, followed by van, pick-up truck, and truck. Various government mandates and individual country targets to phase out fossil fuel-based public transportation system and to replace them with electric buses will help the bus market grow over the forecast period.

The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Commercial Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Commercial Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tesla

Nissan

BYD

Daimler

Proterra

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

Delphi

ABB

Continental

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Ballard Power Systems

Hydrogenics

ITM Power

Ceres Power

Plug Power

Nedstack

Nuvera

AFCC

Toyota

Honda

Hyundai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bus

Truck

Pick-Up Truck

Van

Segment by Application

Commercial

Private

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Commercial Vehicle Business

Chapter Eight: Electric Commercial Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

