Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2019-2025, by Bradshaw Electric, VISEDO Oy, Hyster-Yale, Caproni JSC, Ayton Willow, ZNTK Radom

Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market industry valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than x% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission commercial vehicles along with the awareness to reduce vehicular emission owing to stringent rules & regulations in several countries are the major growth driving factor in the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Application:

Passenger Transport

Loading Trucks

Construction Sites

Others

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are;

Bradshaw Electric

VISEDO Oy

Hyster-Yale

Caproni JSC

Ayton Willow

ZNTK Radom

Crown Equipment Corporation

John Deere

Kion Group GmbH

Jungheinrich AG

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Valence Technologies

Liberty Electric Cars

Toyota Motor

