Electric Commercial Vehicle Market 2019-2025, by Bradshaw Electric, VISEDO Oy, Hyster-Yale, Caproni JSC, Ayton Willow, ZNTK Radom

Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market industry valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than x% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission commercial vehicles along with the awareness to reduce vehicular emission owing to stringent rules & regulations in several countries are the major growth driving factor in the market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Type:
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
Application:
Passenger Transport
Loading Trucks
Construction Sites
Others
Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are;
Bradshaw Electric
VISEDO Oy
Hyster-Yale
Caproni JSC
Ayton Willow
ZNTK Radom
Crown Equipment Corporation
John Deere
Kion Group GmbH
Jungheinrich AG
MAN Truck & Bus AG
Valence Technologies
Liberty Electric Cars
Toyota Motor
