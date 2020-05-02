Electric Bus Market Grow US$ 22900 million by 2024 – Yutong, DFAC, BYD, King Long, Zhong Tong, Foton, ANKAI, Guangtong and Others

An electric transport is a transport fueled by power. An electric transport utilizes electric engines or footing engines for drive. An electric transport might be controlled through a gatherer framework by power from off-transport sources, or might act naturally contained with a battery or generator to change over fuel to power.

The electric transport incorporates battery electric transport and half and half transport. The battery electric transport possesses most piece of the creation. The fundamental generation base is situated in the China, so the China is the biggest creation area on the planet.

In the future, the battery will play an important role in the development of the electric bus; the policy also plays an import role. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the new energy vehicle industry, the battery will be the most important feature.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Bus market will register a 15.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22900 million by 2024, from US$ 9680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Bus business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric Bus market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Electric Bus Market Players

Yutong

DFAC

BYD

King Long

Zhong Tong

Foton

ANKAI

Guangtong

Nanjing Gold Dragon

Volvo

New Flyer

Daimler

Gillig

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Electric Bus consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Electric Bus market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Bus manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Bus with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Electric Bus submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Electric Bus value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Battery Electric Bus

Hybrid Bus

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Public Transit

Highway Transportation

Other

Global Electric Bus Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

