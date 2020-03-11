Electric Brake Booster Sales Market 2018-2025 Growth Analysis and Forecast Research Report

This report studies the global Electric Brake Booster market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electric Brake Booster market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Other regions.

The electric brake booster expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 381 million USD in 2017 to reach 1952 million USD by 2025 in global market.

The major players in global Electric Brake Booster market include

Bosch

Hitachi

Continental

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Electric Brake Booster in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

RoW

On the basis of product, the Electric Brake Booster market is primarily split into

Two-Box

One-Box

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

EV

HEV/PHEV

Others

