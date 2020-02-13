Electric Blankets Market Size 2019 to Witness a Huge Boom in Technology by 2024 Globally

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Electric Blankets Market” report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

An electric blanket has an electrical heating device built in that is meant to be placed above the bed sheet. In Commonwealth countries, however, it refers to an electric mattress pad that is kept below the bottom bed sheet. They comprise a control unit that allows the user to adjust the heat produced by the device. Larger size beds may even have two separate control units for both sides of the bed. An electric blanket can be useful to heat the bed to a certain level before sleeping to keep the occupant cosy and warm. Typical low voltage electric blankets work on 12-24 volts and are made of thin carbon fibre wires. The electric blanket was invented more than a century ago by American inventor Samuel Russell, while the first recorded sale in the electric blanket market was by the Samson United Corporation in 1930.

Scope of the Report:

One of the key drivers of the electric blanket market is the affordability, comfort and convenience afforded. Electric blankets are much less expensive than heaters. They can be of great use in countries in the polar or temperate regions which suffer from long and harsh winters. A lot of buyers are able to save substantially on their electric bills by looking at the electric blanket market to satisfy their needs. While electric blankets were very poorly insulated and notoriously thin in the past, they are now made of thick fleece which provides enough natural insulation and warmth even without the help of electricity. Modern electric blankets can also be washed along with pillow cases and bed sheets which allow people to carry them anywhere and use anytime.

While electric blankets offer users a cost-effective and convenient experience, there are certainly legitimate concerns that users may have. Frequent use of electric blankets can negatively impact a man’s fertility. As per the American Pregnancy Association, a man’s sperm count can decrease if the testicles become too warm from using electric blankets. Even pregnant women are advised caution while using an electric blanket as overheating the body can have dangerous consequences for the foetus. Diabetics should also be careful as high glucose levels can lead to diabetic neuropathy which can cause numbness in an affected area. A diabetic with a loss of feeling may not realise how hot the blanket is and could even suffer burns in the process.

The second challenge in the electric blanket market is a lack of awareness. People may not know that such a product exists and even if they do, they might use it incorrectly. The New York Police Department estimates that blankets over a decade old cause 99% of electric blanket fires. Most fires are due to bad cords, igniting materials close by or overheating. Proper use greatly reduces the fire risk. Some concerns have also been raised about possible carcinogenic properties. These blankets create electromagnetic fields which may cause certain types of cancer. While most research is inconclusive, this can worry potential customers in the electric blanket market and proper education is required.

The worldwide market for Electric Blankets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 1920 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Electric Blankets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rainbow Group

Sunbeam

Caiyang

Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric

Qingdao Qindao Electric

Perfect Fit Industries, LLC.

Beurer

Tenacta Group S.p.A.

Bokuk Electronics CO.

Morphy Richards

Slumberdown

Biddeford

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Underblankets

Overblankets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial use

Home use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Blankets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Blankets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Blankets in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Blankets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Blankets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Blankets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Blankets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electric Blankets Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Electric Blankets Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electric Blankets by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Electric Blankets by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Blankets by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Electric Blankets by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Electric Blankets by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electric Blankets Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Blankets Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Electric Blankets Market Forecast (2019-2024)

