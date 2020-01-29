Electric Bike Market 2019, by Robert Bosch GmbH, Accell Group N.V., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp

Global Electric Bike Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electric Bike Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

An e-bike, commonly known as an electric bicycle, is a bike that has an electric motor aligned to the pedals of the bicycle, which supplies the differential force required for the forward movement of the bicycle. Earlier, e-bikes were bulky because of the use of lead-acid batteries; however, with the use of nickel-metal hydride, nickel-cadmium cell, or lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries in newer models, the weight of e-bikes has reduced significantly. Increasing concern regarding health & environment among consumers, rising government support and reduced cost lithium-ion batteries are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, improving bicycle infrastructure and battery technology and changing consumer buying behavior are some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Electric Bike offer various benefits such as it is more comfortable & economical, it is easier to use, it also improves blood sugar control, it also improves aerobic fitness and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of Electric Bike across the world. However, high cost associated with e-bike, limited number of charging stations for e-bikes and imposed ban on use of e-bikes in some regions are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Electric Bike Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of electric bike and increasing R&D investments in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Electric Bike market over the upcoming years. Also, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing adoption of e-bikes for fitness and daily activities among people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Accell Group N.V.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp

Bionx International Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Prodeco Technologies LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Pedal Assist

? Throttle On Demand

? Speed Pedelec

? Moped or Motorcycle

By Battery Type:

? Lithium Iron Phosphate

? Lithium Ion

? Nickel Metal Hydride

? Lithium Polymer

? Lithium Titanite

? Others

By Conversion Kits Type:

? Hub Motor

? Mid Drive

? All-in-One-Wheel

? Friction

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Browse full report@ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-bike-market-forecasts-2018-2025

