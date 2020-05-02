Electric Bicycles Market Trends, Growth and Key Manufacturer Outlook to 2024 – AIMA, Yadea, Sunra, TAILG, Lvyuan, BYVIN, Incalcu, Lvjia, Lima, Bodo, OPAI, Xiaodao Ebike, Birdie Electric and Others

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. There are a great variety of e-bikes available worldwide, from e-bikes that only have a small motor to assist the rider’s pedal-power.

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. China is the dominant player in global electric bicycle market. In 2015, China sold 14856 K Units of electric bicycle, which accounted for 86.94% of global market. USA and Europe are also important market for electric bicycle, where the product produced there are usually high end products.

Electric bicycles is a fragmented industry with a tail of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top six producers account for just 32.60% of the market.

Consumers’ demographic features vary a lot among different regions. Drivers from Europe and North America tend to see electric motorcycle and scooter more as a lifestyle or style choice (being green and fitness workout), while those from Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America use electric two-wheelers more as a practical transportation means.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Bicycles market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10600 million by 2024, from US$ 8220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric Bicycles business, shared in Chapter 3.

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Electric Bicycles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Electric Bicycles market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Bicycles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Bicycles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Electric Bicycles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Electric Bicycles value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Brush Electric Bicycle

Brushless Electric Bicycle

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Age <20

Age 20-40

Age >40

Global Electric Bicycles Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

