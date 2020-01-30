Electric Aircraft Market Growth Insight, Size, and Share Report by Current & Upcoming Trends 2019-2023 Based on Top Key Players

Electric Aircraft Market – Overview

The intensifying incorporation of solar cells and power beaming ultra-capacitors in aircrafts is raising the growth of electric aircrafts. Market reports associated to the aerospace and defense industry have been put forward by Market Research Future which generates reports on other industry verticals that target the study of recent Electric Aircraft Market scenarios better. The market is predicted to surge at a 4% CAGR in the coming year.

The rise in the fuel process globally has intensified the growth of the electric aircraft market. The rise in per capita income is also increasingly boosting the development of the electric aircraft market. The threat of global warming spurred by the rising emissions is prompting aircraft manufacturers to explore electric power sources and thus reduce dependency on fossil fuels to power aircrafts. The upsurge in the availability of the autonomous systems is expected to create new options for growth in the electric aircraft market in the forthcoming period.

Electric Aircraft Market – Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the electric aircraft market is carried out on the basis of technology, power source, range, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the electric aircraft market is segmented into all electric aircraft and hybrid aircraft. Based on the power source, the electric aircraft market is segmented into solar cells, fuel cells, battery and fuel cells, and others. The segmentation of the electric aircraft market on the basis of range comprises of more than 600 Km and less than 600 Km. On the basis of application, the electric aircraft market is segmented into commercial and military. The regions covered in the electric aircraft market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Detailed Regional Analysis – Electric Aircraft Market

The regional assessment of the electric aircraft market covers regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The North American region is projected to be a prominent region for the electric aircraft market all through the forecast period. The rise in the expansions in the military sector, such as the purchasing of lightweight aircraft and advanced military jets, is anticipated to raise the demand for the electric aircraft market in the North American region. In the Asia Pacific region, countries like India and China are anticipated to develop at a noteworthy rate, through the forecast period, as these nations follow emission norms to deal with air pollution. Consequently, there is potential for usage of electric aircraft for air transport in this region. The investments in lightweight components, very effective power electronics, and vastly competent batteries that are driving the demand for the market. In addition, the backing from governments, in terms of subsidies and tax benefits, will aid the rising demand through the forecast period.

Electric Aircraft Market – Competitive Analysis

The market shows an escalated growth pace due to the positive influence exerted by the market forces. The absorbed costs in the market are easily dealt with, opening up more room for development in the market. The promotional and other related expenses are improved particularly due to the progress of the market. The competitors are keenly blocking the challenges to growth and are making strategies that can guide to an advantageous overall effect on the market’s growth. Certain regions in the market are expected to achieve an absolute advantage in the market place due to optimized strategies. The accretive nature of some of the assets in the market is expected to boost the growth potential of the market. Additionally, the alliances being created in the market are expected to further motivate the expansion of the market in the coming years.

The significant companies in the electric aircraft market globally are Bye Aerospace (U.S.), Lilium (Germany), DeLorean Aerospace (U.S.), Eviation Aircraft (Israel), PC Aero (Germany), Pipistrel (U.K), Yuneec International (China), Siemens (Germany), Schempp-Hirth (Germany), Electric Aircraft Corporation (U.S.), Volta-Volaré (U.S.), and Zunum Aero (U.S.).

