ELearning Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

ELearning Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global eLearning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eLearning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Managemen

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding, Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

AMBO

XRS

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education

Test Preparation

Reskilling and Online Certifications

Higher Education

Language and Casual Learning

Market segment by Application, split into

K 12 Students

College Students

Job Seekers

Working Professionals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global eLearning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the eLearning development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eLearning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global eLearning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education

1.4.3 Test Preparation

1.4.4 Reskilling and Online Certifications

1.4.5 Higher Education

1.4.6 Language and Casual Learning

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global eLearning Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 K 12 Students

1.5.3 College Students

1.5.4 Job Seekers

1.5.5 Working Professionals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 eLearning Market Size

2.2 eLearning Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 eLearning Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 eLearning Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 eLearning Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global eLearning Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global eLearning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global eLearning Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 eLearning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players eLearning Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into eLearning Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global eLearning Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global eLearning Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 K12 Inc

12.1.1 K12 Inc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 eLearning Introduction

12.1.4 K12 Inc Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 K12 Inc Recent Development

12.2 Pearson

12.2.1 Pearson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 eLearning Introduction

12.2.4 Pearson Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Pearson Recent Development

12.3 White Hat Managemen

12.3.1 White Hat Managemen Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 eLearning Introduction

12.3.4 White Hat Managemen Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 White Hat Managemen Recent Development

12.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K

12.4.1 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 eLearning Introduction

12.4.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Recent Development

12.5 Bettermarks

12.5.1 Bettermarks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 eLearning Introduction

12.5.4 Bettermarks Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Bettermarks Recent Development

12.6 Scoyo

12.6.1 Scoyo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 eLearning Introduction

12.6.4 Scoyo Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Scoyo Recent Development

12.7 Languagenut

12.7.1 Languagenut Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 eLearning Introduction

12.7.4 Languagenut Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Languagenut Recent Development

12.8 Beness Holding, Inc

12.8.1 Beness Holding, Inc Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 eLearning Introduction

12.8.4 Beness Holding, Inc Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Beness Holding, Inc Recent Development

12.9 New Oriental Education & Technology

12.9.1 New Oriental Education & Technology Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 eLearning Introduction

12.9.4 New Oriental Education & Technology Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 New Oriental Education & Technology Recent Development

12.10 XUEDA

12.10.1 XUEDA Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 eLearning Introduction

12.10.4 XUEDA Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 XUEDA Recent Development

12.11 AMBO

12.12 XRS

12.13 CDEL

12.14 Ifdoo

12.15 YINGDING

12.16 YY Inc

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

