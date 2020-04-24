Elderly Care Services Market: Global Industry Size, Growth, Trends And 2022 Forecast Report

This research report “Global Elderly Care Services Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the elder care services market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value and market by segments. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market segments as well.

The report also provides region/country analysis of North America, the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and India in terms of market sizing and growth. The US and Canada (in North America) are the market leaders followed by European countries.

Among Asia-Pacific countries, India has been emerged as the market leader in elder care services. In coming years, Asia-Pacific would be the key market for elder care services owing to the growth of ageing population, which is more than other nations worldwide.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global elderly care services market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The report also profiles key market players such as Extendicare Inc., Brookdale senior Living Inc., Kindred Healthcare Inc. and Genesis Healthcare Inc. on the basis of attributes such as company overview, recent developments, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth &, sustainability, and financial overview.

The ageing population needs attention as well as affection from family members as well as society to lead a convenient life. Elder care is the fulfillment of specific necessities and requirements that are specially to be meant for senior citizens aged 65 and above. Elderly care focused on various social and personal requirements by the older population to live a convenient and quality life. Elder care services include rehabilitative therapies, skilled nursing care, palliative care, and social services as well supervision and a wide range of supportive personal care provided by family caregivers or home healthcare agencies.

Senior citizens need support with routine actions as well as healthcare requirements to lead a quality life. Due to all these requirements there emerged a market known as ‘elder care services market’ which specifically came into existence to serve the ageing population worldwide. Elder care services market has been divided into various segments. In-home care, assisted living and home healthcare segment of senior care market are getting popularized day by day and provide quality life to senior citizens.

Global elder care market has exhibited growth in the past few years. The primary reasons behind the growth of the market are growing aging population globally, rising demand for quality life by senior citizens, positive government regulation in healthcare segment to provide cost-effective medical treatment to the aged population, advancement in senior care technology, and rising prevalence of chronic conditions among aging population. The market is anticipated to attain a modest growth in the forecasted period. Global elder care services market continued to expand at a swift pace from 2018-2022.

