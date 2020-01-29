Elderly Care Market Report 2018 Analysis by B. Braun Melsungen, OMRON HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd., Right at Home, LLC., Philips Benelux, Extendicare Inc., Amedisys, Brookdale

Global Elderly Care Market, By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices), Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care), Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Elderly Care Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population, rising awareness of home care services, increasing geriatric population, Insurance coverage and government initiatives to provide cost-effective medical treatment for ageing population.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-elderly-care-market

The key market players for global elderly care market are listed below:

Right at Home, LLC,

Koninklijke Philips N.V,

Hanami Residential,

EXTENDICARE,

Amedisy,

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions,

Almost Family,

BAYADA Home Health Care,

Encompass Health Corporation,

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.,

LHC Group, Inc.,

Genesis HealthCare,

Compassus,

Econ Healthcare Group,

Trinity Health,

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.,

Rosewood Care Group,

Interim HealthCare,

United Medicare Pte Ltd,

Exceptional Living Centers

To Avail 10% Discount On This Report Mail Us on: [email protected]

The market is further segmented into:

Product type

Service

Application

The global elderly care market is segmented based on products type into two segments; housing and assistive devices and pharmaceuticals. In 2018, housing and assistive devices products segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

The global elderly care market is segmented in service into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2018, homecare segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

Homecare is further sub segmented into health care, non-medical care. Healthcare is segmented into medical care, physiotherapy services, telehealth, palliative care and hospice care. Non-medical is segmented into personal care and rehabilitation others. Institutional care is segmented into hospital based, independent senior living, assisted living and nursing home.

The global elderly care market is segmented in Application into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2018, heart diseases segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Order a Copy of Global Elderly Care Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-elderly-care-market

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global elderly care market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

View Full Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-elderly-care-market/

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

7 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY SERVICES

8 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10 ELDERLY CARE POPULATION SPLIT BY POINT OF CARE

11 GLOBAL ELDERLY CARE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

12.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

12.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.2 RIGHT AT HOME, LLC

12.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

12.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.3 BAYADA HOME HEALTH CARE

12.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.3.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

12.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.4 ALMOST FAMILY (SUBSIDIARY OF LHC GROUP INC)

12.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.4.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.4.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.5 AMEDISY

12.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.5.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.6 BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SOLUTIONS

12.6.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.7 COMPASSUS

12.7.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.8 ECON HEALTHCARE GROUP

12.8.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.8.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.9 ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORPORATION

12.9.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.9.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.10 EXCEPTIONAL LIVING CENTERS

12.10.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.11 EXTENDICARE

12.11.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.12 GENESIS HEALTHCARE

12.12.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.13 HANAMI RESIDENTIAL (SUBSIDIARY OF PROLIFICO SOURCES)

12.13.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.14 INTERIM HEALTHCARE

12.15 KINDRED HEALTHCARE, INC.

12.16 LHC GROUP, INC.

12.18 ST LUKE’S ELDERCARE LTD.

12.19 TRINITY HEALTH

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]