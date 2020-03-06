Elderberry Extract Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2017-2025

Elderberry, a large shrub or small tree is a plant of genus Sambucus. Elderberry bush or elderberry extract serves in wine, jam and syrup among other medicinal and culinary purposes. Elderberry juice is the natural food colorant which contain flavonoid, cyanidin. Elderberry is indigenous to Europe but now majorly cultivated in North America region. The flowers and berries of fully grown tree are utilized for medicine production. Elderberry extract is being used as natural wound healer, pain killer, water retention, and congestion. Elderberry contain flavonoids which gives the color to the food and also works as antioxidant. Preference of natural medicines over synthetic ones gives the stimulation to the market of Elderberry extract.

In terms of geography, the global elderberry extract market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Elderberry extract possesses high demand in various application due to its versatile medicinal properties and uses in different food products. Principle factors driving market demand are continuous rising demand for antifungal, antibacterial, cardiovascular disease medicines. Presence of antioxidant flavonoids elevate the market of elderberry extract. Elderberry extract is also used as food colorant which is preferably used because this is natural so not chemically synthesized. Various properties of Elderberry extract as the natural medicine for the digestive system, weight management, immune system booster, cancer treatment and blood pressure helper etc. are factors driving market demand for Elderberry extract. Elderberry extract also increases the blood circulation in the diabetic patient. It also stimulates the blood coagulation for healing the wound. Elderberry extract also cures the scars. Preference of natural medicinal product over chemical product are the major driver Elderberry extract market. Elderberry extract is preferred for its cell reinforcement action, to lower cholesterol, to enhance vision, to support the safe framework, to enhance heart wellbeing and for colds, influenza, bacterial and viral contaminations and tonsillitis.

Some of the key players operating in elderberry extract market include: Pharmacare US Inc., Nature’s Way Products, LLC., Gaia Herbs, Pukka Herbs, NutraMarks, Inc., General Nutrition Centers, INC. and others.