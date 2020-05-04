Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2024

Elastic therapeutic tape is an elastic cotton strip with an acrylic adhesive that is used with the intent of treating pain and disability from athletic injuries and a variety of other physical disorders. In individuals with chronic musculoskeletal pain, research suggests that elastic taping may help relieve pain, but not more than other treatment approaches, and there is no evidence that it can reduce disability in chronic pain cases.

Elastic therapeutic tape has been widely used for rehabilitation and treatment of sports injuries. Tapes with different elastic properties serve different treatment purposes with inappropriate tension reducing tape effectiveness.

The major manufacturers of Elastic Therapeutic Tape are in China, Japan, North America and Europe. The main consumption areas are the North America, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market. Its consumption accounted for 32.61% of the global market in 2016.

Elastic Therapeutic Tape popularized during the 2008 Olympics after the manufacturer, Kinesio USA, donated 50,000 rolls of the tape to 58 competing countries. And during the London 2012 Olympics, Elastic Therapeutic Tape has been spotted stretching and spiraling in interesting patterns on some athletes. Elastic Therapeutic Tape industry growth rate is higher during 2010 to 2012.

Elastic Therapeutic Tape is mainly produced by Kinesio Taping, SpiderTech, KT TAPE, RockTape, StrengthTape. And these companies totally occupied above 68.48% market share by revenue in 2016. There is a great brand effect in this industry; the customer will choose more well-known brands in the acceptable price.

Segmentation by product type:

Roll Form

Pre-Cut Shape

Segmentation by application:

Pharmacy

On-Line Shop

Mall & Supermarket

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Kinesio Taping

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

RockTape

StrengthTape

Nitto Denko

Mueller

LP Support

Towatek Korea

Atex Medical

Healixon

GSPMED

Major Medical

Kindmax

DL Medical & Health

