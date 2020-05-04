Elastic Therapeutic Tape Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2024

Elastic therapeutic tape is an elastic cotton strip with an acrylic adhesive that is used with the intent of treating pain and disability from athletic injuries and a variety of other physical disorders. In individuals with chronic musculoskeletal pain, research suggests that elastic taping may help relieve pain, but not more than other treatment approaches, and there is no evidence that it can reduce disability in chronic pain cases.
Elastic therapeutic tape has been widely used for rehabilitation and treatment of sports injuries. Tapes with different elastic properties serve different treatment purposes with inappropriate tension reducing tape effectiveness.
The major manufacturers of Elastic Therapeutic Tape are in China, Japan, North America and Europe. The main consumption areas are the North America, Europe and Japan. North America is the largest consumption market. Its consumption accounted for 32.61% of the global market in 2016.
Elastic Therapeutic Tape popularized during the 2008 Olympics after the manufacturer, Kinesio USA, donated 50,000 rolls of the tape to 58 competing countries. And during the London 2012 Olympics, Elastic Therapeutic Tape has been spotted stretching and spiraling in interesting patterns on some athletes. Elastic Therapeutic Tape industry growth rate is higher during 2010 to 2012.
Elastic Therapeutic Tape is mainly produced by Kinesio Taping, SpiderTech, KT TAPE, RockTape, StrengthTape. And these companies totally occupied above 68.48% market share by revenue in 2016. There is a great brand effect in this industry; the customer will choose more well-known brands in the acceptable price.
According to this study, over the next five years the Elastic Therapeutic Tape market will register a 13.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 320 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Elastic Therapeutic Tape business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Elastic Therapeutic Tape market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Elastic Therapeutic Tape value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Roll Form
Pre-Cut Shape
Segmentation by application:
Pharmacy
On-Line Shop
Mall & Supermarket
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Kinesio Taping
SpiderTech
KT TAPE
RockTape
StrengthTape
Nitto Denko
Mueller
LP Support
Towatek Korea
Atex Medical
Healixon
GSPMED
Major Medical
Kindmax
DL Medical & Health
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
