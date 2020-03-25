Elastic Bonding Adhesive & Sealant Market – Cabot Corporation, Huntsman, RPM International Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., Illinois Tool Works Inc., LORD Corporation

The Elastic Bonding Adhesive & Sealant report delivered to you is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition. Elastic Bonding Adhesive & Sealantmarket report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This Elastic Bonding Adhesive & Sealant market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

Elastic bonding is a modern fastening technique as compared to traditional fastening methods. It bonds two different materials together with a thin layer of permanent elastic adhesive and offers high peel strength, flexibility, and impact resistance to materials. Elastic bonding adhesive & sealant possess varied characteristics according to their end-use applications and products.

The Global Elastic Bonding Adhesive & Sealant Market accounted for USD 15.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Elastic Bonding Adhesive & Sealant Market By Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, Silane Modified Polymer, Others), By Application (Construction Adhesive, Industrial Adhesive, Construction Sealants, Industrial Sealants) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Some of the major players operating Global Elastic Bonding Adhesive and Sealant Market are

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

Sika AG,

Bostik,

The Dow Chemical Company,

3M H. B. Fuller Company,

Wacker Chemie AG,

Weicon GMBH & Co. Kg,

ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd.,

Cemedine Co., Ltd.,

Cabot Corporation,

Huntsman International LLC,

RPM International Inc.,

MAPEI S.p.A.,

Illinois Tool Works Inc.,

LORD Corporation,

Royal Adhesives,

Sealants,

Dymax Corporation,

General Sealants,

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION,

Sashco, Inc. and many more.

The global elastic bonding adhesive & sealant market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market

