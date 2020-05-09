Einkorn Wheat Market – Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression Until 2026

Wheat is one of the dominant food crops in the temperate region as it is easy to cultivate. In the global wheat market, einkorn wheat is gaining recognition owing to its high nutritional value. Einkorn wheat also possesses unique gluten structure. Increasing demand for organic products is one of the major factors fueling the demand for einkorn wheat. Einkorn wheat is hulled wheat. It is grown on hills, which provide protection from insects and unfavorable weather conditions. In the global einkorn wheat market, Europe holds the major share in terms of consumption of einkorn wheat. Due to increasing demand for einkorn wheat in the global food and beverage market, it is expected that the Einkorn wheat market will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Einkorn Wheat from Health-Conscious Population Groups

In the global einkorn wheat market, the demand for einkorn wheat is growing owing to its higher nutritional value and multiple health benefits. Einkorn wheat has many advantages over modern wheat. For instance, einkorn wheat contains around 50% more protein and has a unique gluten structure, which makes it a preferred choice for wheat-sensitive consumers. In addition, einkorn wheat also has three to four times more riboflavin, beta-carotene, lutein and vitamin A. Within the global food and beverage market, the einkorn wheat market is growing at a fast pace and is likely to maintain this growth throughout the forecast period. In the food and bakery industry, manufacturers use einkorn wheat flour to enhance flavor and cater especially to the demands of gluten-sensitive population groups. In addition, the demand for einkorn wheat flour is also increasing as the demand for organic wheat flour is gaining momentum in the global wheat flour market. Einkorn wheat also helps in weight loss, which is another important factor pushing its demand.

Global Einkorn Wheat Market: Opportunities for Market Participants:-

Growing health awareness and growing health issues, such as obesity, have forced people to focus more on their health. Thus, most people are opting for Einkorn wheat as it has many health benefits attached to it. Food processing industries are also planning to include einkorn wheat flour in their product lines to cater to the growing demand of customers for organic products and growing demand from population groups sensitive to gluten.

Global Einkorn Wheat Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe account for the highest production and consumption of processed food items and many key food manufacturers are situated in these regions. Owing to these factors, it is expected that the demand for einkorn wheat will increase during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific will witness robust growth owing to the expanding health-conscious population and food industry. Increasing awareness and urbanization in Middle East and African countries is expected to increase the establishment of food companies in the region during the forecast period and thus, affect the market in a positive way.

Global Einkorn Wheat Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global einkorn wheat market can be segmented as:-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of type, the global einkorn wheat market can be segmented as-

Flour

Whole kernels

Custom multigrain blends

