EHealth Market Global Size, Demand, Growth, Strategy, Applications, Technologies, Healthcare Services, Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2026

eHealth is a quite modern healthcare practice supported by electronic processes and communication. e-health is an promising field in the connection of public health and business, medical informatics, referring to health services and information delivered or improved through the Internet and related technologies. It empowers patients to take an active role in their treatment, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of their conditions and how to effectively manage them.

the Global eHealth Market is accounted for $41.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $220.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. Growing demand for eHealth solutions and services, high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising use of tablets, smartphones & laptops, increasing usage of big data and high growth opportunities in emerging economies are some factors driving the market growth. However, some of the factors such as high cost of deployment and maintenance of ehealth solutions, lack of skilled IT professionals, lack of reimbursement policies & privacy and licensing issues are hindering the market growth.

Some of the key players in home health hub market include:

Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner, Cisco Systems, CitusTech, E Healthcare, Epic Systems, Health Catalyst, IBM, Mckesson, Medtronic, Optum, Oracle, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Verscend and Wipro.

On the basis of end users, Healthcare consumers are expected to held steady growth during the forecast period. The growth for this segment is attributed to the factors such as the rising number of people requiring remote patient monitoring, increasing demand for personalized care, and high access of digital technologies in the healthcare industry. By Geography, North America dominated the global eHealth market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising number of initiatives from the American Health Information Community (AHIC) and the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies.

End Users Covered:

Pharmacies Healthcare Payers Healthcare Consumers Healthcare Providers

Product & Services Covered:

eHealth Services eHealth Solutions

Regions Covered:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific South America Argentina Brazil Chile Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

