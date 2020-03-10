Egg white protein powder Market Segments and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

The egg white is responsible for 60% of the total weight of an egg. It is rich in functionally important proteins, such as ovalbumin, ovotransferrin, ovomucoid, ovomucin and lysozyme. Ovalbumin is responsible for more than 50% of the egg white protein share by weight. This protein, when separated from the egg white, can be used in the food and pharmaceutical industry. Ovotransferrin, which is the second most abundant protein in egg white, is used as a metal transporter, anticancer agent and antimicrobial agent whereas lysozyme is used as a food preservative. Ovalbumin, which is the most abundant protein, is used as a nutritional supplement by sports enthusiasts. Egg white has excellent heat stability and thus, can be used in various food products which require high heat sterilization. Egg white protein powder is still in its research phase and there are very few companies that offer this product. The egg white protein powder has also been commercialized as egg albumin hydro lysate and hydrolyzed egg white.

Reasons for Covering this Title There are many proteins and amino acid ingredients available in the market, but it is believed that the egg white protein powder will bring a revolutionary change in near future. Certain tissues in the human body, such as the brain, kidney and lungs, have direct need for di- and tri-peptides. The human body actually prefers di- and tri-peptides as the predominant source of absorbed protein. The egg white protein powder directly serves the purpose as the amino acid in the product is already in the form of di- and tri-peptides. The egg white protein powder gets absorbed in the blood very easily and is utilized for protein synthesis at a fast pace and thus, the egg white protein powder is expected to boost the sports nutrition market significantly as this product is scientifically proven to be a good stamina and endurance booster and heals post-workout muscle soreness and damage.

Global Egg White Protein Powder Market: Segmentation On the basis of application, the global egg white protein powder market has been segmented as – Food Industry, Biotechnology, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement, Others, On the basis of form, the global egg white protein powder market ,has been segmented as –Liquid, Powder, On the basis of end use, the global egg white protein powder market has been segmented as –Retail/Household, Food Service , Provider, Food Processor, On the basis of distribution channel, the global egg white protein powder market has been segmented as –Direct, Indirect, Hypermarkets/ , Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Sports Store, Online Retail

Global Egg White Protein Powder Market: Key Players Some of the key players operating in the global egg white protein powder market are Merck & Co., Inc., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation and Aqua Lab Technologies, among others.

