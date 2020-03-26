Egg Protein Powder Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Buyers 2019-2025

Global Egg Protein Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Egg Protein Powder Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

This report studies the egg protein powder market. Egg proteins include egg white powder, egg yolk powder and whole egg powder. Talking about the egg white and yolk proteins, it can be said that one large egg contains about 6.5 grams of protein, out of which egg white protein content is about 3.6 grams.

Owing to high nutritional value of egg protein, it is wildly used in bakery, meat product, ice cream and other industry. Egg protein used in bakery industry is about 27.38 K MT in 2017, with the largest consumption share.

Average increase rate of egg protein consumption is 7.19% during 2013-2017. With the development of people’s awareness of healthy food and nutrition, North America demand for egg protein will keep increasing. By 2024, North America demand will be 89.18 K MT.

This report studies the global market size of Egg Protein Powder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Egg Protein Powder in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Egg Protein Powder market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Egg Protein Powder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Sanovo

Post Holdings

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt

DEB EL FOOD

Kewpie

Market size by Product – Whole Egg Powder Egg White Powder Egg Yolk Powder

Market size by End User/Applications – Bakery Meat Product Ice Cream Other

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Egg Protein Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Egg Protein Powder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Egg Protein Powder Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Egg Protein Powder Production

2.2 Egg Protein Powder Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Egg Protein Powder Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Egg Protein Powder Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Egg Protein Powder Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Egg Protein Powder Production by Regions

4.1 Global Egg Protein Powder Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Egg Protein Powder Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Egg Protein Powder Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Egg Protein Powder Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Egg Protein Powder Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Egg Protein Powder Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Egg Protein Powder Revenue by Type

6.3 Egg Protein Powder Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Egg Protein Powder Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Egg Protein Powder

8.1.4 Egg Protein Powder Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Egg Protein Powder Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Egg Protein Powder Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Egg Protein Powder Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Egg Protein Powder Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Egg Protein Powder Upstream Market

11.2 Egg Protein Powder Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Egg Protein Powder Distributors

11.5 Egg Protein Powder Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Egg Protein Powder are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

