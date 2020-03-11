Effluent Treatment Plants Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2014-20

Usage of large quantity of water in various industries produces a huge amount of wastewater. As per government regulation, wastewater should be treated before discharging it into water streams. Stringent environmental regulations coupled with increased quantity of wastewater is driving the global effluent treatment plants market during the forecast period.

For More Industrial Insights Read Overview:

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines effluent as waste water that flows out of an industrial outlet, treatment plant and sewer that is discharged into surface water source. Effluent can either be treated or untreated. Every type of industry uses water as a main component. Water is used for various purposes in an industry such as for dilution, washing, steam condensing and injection. The water used for different processes is not totally consumed by them. The remaining water that is not consumed may contain harmful chemical and particles. This water needs to be treated before reusing it or discharging it into the surface water. Significantly high amount of water is used by various industries across the globe. If the processed water or unused water is not treated before discharged then it will pollute the environment. The local water resources will get polluted and there will be scarcity of water for drinking or any other use. To treat such huge amount of water, every industry requires an effluent treatment plant.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

The global effluents treatment plants market can be segmented on the basis of end user industry into oil and gas, power, chemical, paper, leather and others. In oil and gas industry, water is used for various purposes such as heat transfer medium, hydraulic fracturing, etc. the use of hydraulic fracturing has increased. Hydraulic fracturing is required for shale gas production. Although this has increased the production of shale gas but the amount of water required for shale gas production is huge. This impacts the ground water source. Even hydraulic fracturing is not considered a feasible option for areas having water scarcity. The water produced after hydraulic fracturing contains chemical and needs to be treated before reusing or discharging. North America is expected to dominate the global effluent treatment plant market with huge amount of shale gas production projects and various other chemical, food industries that require water. Wastewater produced from every industry has distinct characteristics. Waste water produced from food operations is biodegradable and nontoxic. Whereas the wastewater produced from a chemical plant may be toxic and non biodegradable. Hence the equipment or the technologies used for effluent treatments may vary according to the characteristics of harmful elements that are present in it.

For More Industrial Insights Get Customized Report: